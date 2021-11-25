Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/honeymoon-phase-over-albatrosses-ditch-their-partners-when-water-gets-warm-1091009320.html
Honeymoon Phase Over? Albatrosses 'Ditch' Their Partners When Water Gets Warm
Honeymoon Phase Over? Albatrosses 'Ditch' Their Partners When Water Gets Warm
With a higher life expectancy, Albatrosses can live for decades and spend years on the oceans. They come on land only during mating season and stay in a stable... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-25T11:35+0000
2021-11-25T11:35+0000
science
environment
climate change
global warming
birds
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/19/1091015014_0:100:2001:1225_1920x0_80_0_0_0543cd431f3ed265a2b7042fff26cf38.jpg
For the first time, scientists have found evidence that other than breeding failure, the environment too can be a cause of separation among bird partners. According to researchers, over 90 percent of all bird species are monogamous and they remain loyal to their partners most of the time. Among these, the majestic albatrosses have a reputation of being the most faithful bird. However, an interesting behaviour was observed when the temperature of ocean water rises. During their examination in the Falkland Islands, Francesco Ventura, a conservation biologist at the University of Lisbon in Portugal and her team found that the divorce rate — typically less than 4 percent on average — surged to nearly 8 percent among albatrosses when the water gets warm. The team submitted its findings in Proceedings of the Royal Society B on Wednesday. Shockingly, the team also found that some female albatrosses that had bred successfully ditched their partners during the years when the ocean waters were warm. The team studied data collected from 2004 to 2019 on a large colony of black-browed albatrosses (Thalassarche melanophris) living on New Island in the Falkland Islands. Reportedly, the scientists recorded nearly 2,900 breeding attempts in 424 females and tracked the separation of the birds. Later, they compared previous breeding success in individual pairs to understand the influence of the environment on their relationship. Their calculation revealed that the rate of divorce is directly proportional to an increase in temperature. According to scientists, this climate-change-influenced behaviour can lower breeding success and eventually lead to a decline in population.
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/rising-sea-levels-may-put-hundreds-of-millions-of-people-underwater-climate-change-study-finds-1089874693.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/19/1091015014_116:0:1883:1325_1920x0_80_0_0_93a23d8daef8776e3caa9e166e66270e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
science, environment, climate change, global warming, birds

Honeymoon Phase Over? Albatrosses 'Ditch' Their Partners When Water Gets Warm

11:35 GMT 25.11.2021
© AP Photo / Lucy PemoniIn this Dec. 13, 2005 file photo, two Laysan albatross do a mating dance on Midway Atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. The Battle of Midway was a major turning point in World War II's Pacific theater. But the remote atoll where thousands died is now a delicate sanctuary for millions of seabirds, and a new battle is pitting preservation of its vaunted military history against the protection of its wildlife. Midway, now home to the largest colony of Laysan albatross on Earth, is on the northern edge of the recently expanded Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, now the world's biggest oceanic preserve.
In this Dec. 13, 2005 file photo, two Laysan albatross do a mating dance on Midway Atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. The Battle of Midway was a major turning point in World War II's Pacific theater. But the remote atoll where thousands died is now a delicate sanctuary for millions of seabirds, and a new battle is pitting preservation of its vaunted military history against the protection of its wildlife. Midway, now home to the largest colony of Laysan albatross on Earth, is on the northern edge of the recently expanded Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, now the world's biggest oceanic preserve. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
© AP Photo / Lucy Pemoni
Subscribe
Sushmita Panda - Sputnik International
Sushmita Panda
All materials
With a higher life expectancy, Albatrosses can live for decades and spend years on the oceans. They come on land only during mating season and stay in a stable relationship, which plays a crucial role in the marine environment. The researchers believe the rising divorce rate among these birds can have "severe repercussions".
For the first time, scientists have found evidence that other than breeding failure, the environment too can be a cause of separation among bird partners.
According to researchers, over 90 percent of all bird species are monogamous and they remain loyal to their partners most of the time.
Among these, the majestic albatrosses have a reputation of being the most faithful bird.
However, an interesting behaviour was observed when the temperature of ocean water rises.
During their examination in the Falkland Islands, Francesco Ventura, a conservation biologist at the University of Lisbon in Portugal and her team found that the divorce rate — typically less than 4 percent on average — surged to nearly 8 percent among albatrosses when the water gets warm.
The team submitted its findings in Proceedings of the Royal Society B on Wednesday.
Shockingly, the team also found that some female albatrosses that had bred successfully ditched their partners during the years when the ocean waters were warm.
"The result suggests that as the climate changes as a result of human activity, higher instances of divorce in albatrosses and perhaps other socially monogamous animals may be “an overlooked consequence,” the researchers write.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, an American flag floats in a puddle of flood water Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Myrtle Grove, La. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
Rising Sea Levels May Put Hundreds of Millions of People Underwater, Climate Change Study Finds
13 October, 00:37 GMT
The team studied data collected from 2004 to 2019 on a large colony of black-browed albatrosses (Thalassarche melanophris) living on New Island in the Falkland Islands.
Reportedly, the scientists recorded nearly 2,900 breeding attempts in 424 females and tracked the separation of the birds.
Later, they compared previous breeding success in individual pairs to understand the influence of the environment on their relationship. Their calculation revealed that the rate of divorce is directly proportional to an increase in temperature.
According to scientists, this climate-change-influenced behaviour can lower breeding success and eventually lead to a decline in population.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:50 GMTEx-Finance Minister: Indian Farm Laws Must Be ‘Re-Introduced’ But Not the Way Gov’t Enacted Them
11:39 GMTWhy Zinedine Zidane Could Still be Man Utd's Manager Despite the French Legend Rejecting Their Offer
11:35 GMTHoneymoon Phase Over? Albatrosses 'Ditch' Their Partners When Water Gets Warm
11:34 GMTBringing Out Some Barrels From Strategic Reserves Can't Quell Oil Prices: Expert
11:22 GMTMigrants at Belarus-Poland Border Protest, Demand EU to Make Decision
11:13 GMTUS-organized Summit for Democracy to Сontribute Tension, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
10:35 GMT'Cricketers Not Jihadists': Top Hindu Organisation Slams Halal Meat Menu Recommended For Players
10:32 GMTNo Pain, No Gain! UK Intel and Security Committee Annual Report Cleared Only After Complaint to BoJo
10:31 GMTGreene Sponsors Bill to Award ‘Hero’ Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal
09:52 GMTKremlin Rejects All Allegations of Russia’s Involvement in ‘Havana Syndrome’
09:34 GMTAs Indian Gov't Slaps Crypto With New Law, Survey Suggests 71% Have Low Faith in Digital Currency
09:34 GMTLayer of Smog Engulfs Indian Capital as Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'
09:15 GMTGeoffrey Cox Accused of ‘Taking the Mick’ After Appearing at BVI Inquiry During Commons Sitting
09:07 GMTCzech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Central Military Hospital
09:05 GMTFrench Interior Minister Criticizes UK Policy Amid Migrant Boat Tragedy in English Channel
08:15 GMTMan U to Name Interim Coach for Remaining Season as PSG Stalls Pochettino's Arrival at Old Trafford
08:14 GMTSouthern Africa-Linked COVID-19 Variant With ‘Horrific’ Number of Spike Mutations Triggers Concerns
08:04 GMTPolish Intelligence Services Say Citizen Suspected of Spying for Russia Detained
08:04 GMT13th ASEM Summit Kicks Off in Virtual Format
07:45 GMTCar Bomb Explosion in Mogadishu Kills 8, Injures 17 - Photos