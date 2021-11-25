Registration was successful!
Haitian Prime Minister Announces New Cabinet
Haitian Prime Minister Announces New Cabinet
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Sputnik) - Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced members of his new Cabinet, four months after he took the leadership of the country
"One of the main tasks of this government is to create a safe and stable environment for organizing popular consultations on the adoption of a new constitution and the election of new representatives who will govern our country at the national and local levels," Henry said, introducing the new cabinet.Henry selected ministers of foreign affairs, economy, justice, education and health. The proposed cabinet includes Jean Victor Jeneus, who will replace Claude Joseph serving as Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship. Joseph briefly occupied the post of the country's prime minister after the death of Moise.The changes in the government are part of the agreement between Henry and the Haitian opposition that previously demanded the resignation of Moise.The prime ministers expressed confidence that the new cabinet will reach a positive outcome, despite the hard work ahead.In recent years, Haiti has experienced severe government and security crises marked by fuel shortages, gang-related violence, numerous kidnappings, food insecurity and migration of thousands of people. The situation was further exacerbated by the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise on 7 July.
06:16 GMT 25.11.2021
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry speaks at an investiture ceremony for new cabinet ministers, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 24
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Sputnik) - Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced members of his new Cabinet, four months after he took the leadership of the country following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
"One of the main tasks of this government is to create a safe and stable environment for organizing popular consultations on the adoption of a new constitution and the election of new representatives who will govern our country at the national and local levels," Henry said, introducing the new cabinet.
Henry selected ministers of foreign affairs, economy, justice, education and health. The proposed cabinet includes Jean Victor Jeneus, who will replace Claude Joseph serving as Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship. Joseph briefly occupied the post of the country's prime minister after the death of Moise.
The changes in the government are part of the agreement between Henry and the Haitian opposition that previously demanded the resignation of Moise.
The prime ministers expressed confidence that the new cabinet will reach a positive outcome, despite the hard work ahead.
In recent years, Haiti has experienced severe government and security crises marked by fuel shortages, gang-related violence, numerous kidnappings, food insecurity and migration of thousands of people. The situation was further exacerbated by the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise on 7 July.
