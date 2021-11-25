https://sputniknews.com/20211125/haitian-prime-minister-announces-new-cabinet-1091005853.html

Haitian Prime Minister Announces New Cabinet

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Sputnik) - Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced members of his new Cabinet, four months after he took the leadership of the country... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-25T06:16+0000

2021-11-25T06:16+0000

2021-11-25T06:16+0000

haiti

world

"One of the main tasks of this government is to create a safe and stable environment for organizing popular consultations on the adoption of a new constitution and the election of new representatives who will govern our country at the national and local levels," Henry said, introducing the new cabinet.Henry selected ministers of foreign affairs, economy, justice, education and health. The proposed cabinet includes Jean Victor Jeneus, who will replace Claude Joseph serving as Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship. Joseph briefly occupied the post of the country's prime minister after the death of Moise.The changes in the government are part of the agreement between Henry and the Haitian opposition that previously demanded the resignation of Moise.The prime ministers expressed confidence that the new cabinet will reach a positive outcome, despite the hard work ahead.In recent years, Haiti has experienced severe government and security crises marked by fuel shortages, gang-related violence, numerous kidnappings, food insecurity and migration of thousands of people. The situation was further exacerbated by the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise on 7 July.

