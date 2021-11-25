https://sputniknews.com/20211125/ghost9-beginning-to-seize-control-as-k-pop-boy-band-launches-fifth-album-1091021062.html
Ghost9 Beginning to Seize 'Control' As K-Pop Boy-Band Launches Fifth Album
Maroo Entertainment, which founded the boy-band Ghost9, thrilled K-Pop enthusiasts on 25 November by releasing the music video for 'Control', the lead song on the group's latest album 'NOW: Who We Are Facing'.'Control' contains a profound message of hope and how important it is to let go of your fears and sorrows. It is the lead song in the latest of the band's 'NOW' series which has seen the nine members produce a most prodigious amount of work which would have daunted far better established bands. On 11 March Ghost9 launched their third album 'NOW: Where We Are, Here' and on 3 June they released 'NOW: When We Are In Love'.The NOW series came hot on the heels of two albums released by the band in 2020 - their debut year and the most recent, 'NOW: Who We Are Facing', comprises six songs: the aforementioned 'Control', 'Milestone', 'TRIANGLE', 'Love Language', 'Dreaming', and 'COSMOS'.Ghost9's evident professionalism has attracted a lot of positive attention and the boys have been named "growth-idols" and "pioneer-idols". The group first came to the world's notice on 23 September 2020 under Maroo Entertainment and consisted of nine members: Shin, Son Jun-hyung, Choi Jun-seong, Lee Kang Sung, Prince, Lee Woo-jin, Lee Jin-woo, Hwang Dong-jun and Lee Tae-seung. However, on 5 September it was announced that Hwang Dong-jun and Lee Tae-seung were leaving the group.
The group might have been launched little more than a year ago but they haven't been slow to get things moving. Though they debuted in September 2020 at the height of the global pandemic with their album 'Pre Episode 1: Door', they haven't allowed an international crisis to stand in their way.
Ghost9's evident professionalism has attracted a lot of positive attention and the boys have been named "growth-idols" and "pioneer-idols".
The group first came to the world's notice on 23 September 2020 under Maroo Entertainment and consisted of nine members: Shin, Son Jun-hyung, Choi Jun-seong, Lee Kang Sung, Prince, Lee Woo-jin, Lee Jin-woo, Hwang Dong-jun and Lee Tae-seung. However, on 5 September it was announced that Hwang Dong-jun and Lee Tae-seung were leaving the group.