Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/french-interior-minister-criticizes-uk-policy-amid-migrant-boat-tragedy-in-english-channel-1091010661.html
French Interior Minister Criticizes UK Policy Amid Migrant Boat Tragedy in English Channel
French Interior Minister Criticizes UK Policy Amid Migrant Boat Tragedy in English Channel
PARIS (Sputnik) - French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has criticized UK's open-door labor policy for illegal immigrants amid the deadly migrant boat... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-25T09:05+0000
2021-11-25T09:15+0000
europe
migrants
france
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/19/1091010975_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1e43c2c1b83859526edd2aee75cc1b37.jpg
Darmanin told broadcaster RTL that migrants are attracted to the UK by the British labour market. He noted that London must change its policy and exert pressure on the employers hiring illegal workers.The minister also stressed that France must stop being the only country fighting the smugglers involved in the illegal trafficking of migrants.He added that Germany and Belgium can also make more efforts to combat this problem.On Wednesday, a boat with migrants sunk in the Strait of Dover. Paris had initially reported 31 deaths, but the number was later revised down to 27, according to government officials. The interior minister said that police had arrested five people suspected of organizing the illegal transfer of migrants.Migrants often try to cross from France to the UK through the English Channel. British and French authorities have worked for years to reduce migrant flows between the countries, but without success. In the last few months, the UK Border Force reported a significant increase in the number of refugees trying to reach the British coast at the risk of their own lives.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has hit the nail on the head and exposes the secret British policy of deliberately attracting cheap manual labour to keep down wages. Thoroughly treacherous British politicians deserve to be hanged as they have no intention of stopping the flood of migrants across the Channel and couldn't care less about what British people think of the invasion.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/19/1091010975_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f4b1070e5fe2256919e5f6a8f0361def.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, migrants, france

French Interior Minister Criticizes UK Policy Amid Migrant Boat Tragedy in English Channel

09:05 GMT 25.11.2021 (Updated: 09:15 GMT 25.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Michel SpinglerActivists and members of associations defending migrants' rights gather with posters outside the port of Calais, northern France, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. At least 31 migrants bound for Britain died Wednesday when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France's interior minister called the biggest tragedy involving migrants on the dangerous crossing to date.
Activists and members of associations defending migrants' rights gather with posters outside the port of Calais, northern France, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. At least 31 migrants bound for Britain died Wednesday when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France's interior minister called the biggest tragedy involving migrants on the dangerous crossing to date. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
© AP Photo / Michel Spingler
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has criticized UK's open-door labor policy for illegal immigrants amid the deadly migrant boat accident near the French shore, which became the biggest single loss of life in the English Channel.
Darmanin told broadcaster RTL that migrants are attracted to the UK by the British labour market. He noted that London must change its policy and exert pressure on the employers hiring illegal workers.
The minister also stressed that France must stop being the only country fighting the smugglers involved in the illegal trafficking of migrants.
He added that Germany and Belgium can also make more efforts to combat this problem.
On Wednesday, a boat with migrants sunk in the Strait of Dover. Paris had initially reported 31 deaths, but the number was later revised down to 27, according to government officials. The interior minister said that police had arrested five people suspected of organizing the illegal transfer of migrants.
Migrants often try to cross from France to the UK through the English Channel. British and French authorities have worked for years to reduce migrant flows between the countries, but without success. In the last few months, the UK Border Force reported a significant increase in the number of refugees trying to reach the British coast at the risk of their own lives.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has hit the nail on the head and exposes the secret British policy of deliberately attracting cheap manual labour to keep down wages. Thoroughly treacherous British politicians deserve to be hanged as they have no intention of stopping the flood of migrants across the Channel and couldn't care less about what British people think of the invasion.
BBrit26
25 November, 12:35 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:52 GMTKremlin Rejects All Allegations of Russia’s Involvement in ‘Havana Syndrome’
09:34 GMTAs Indian Gov't Slaps Crypto With New Law, Survey Suggests 71% Have Low Faith in Digital Currency
09:34 GMTLayer of Smog Engulfs Indian Capital as Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'
09:15 GMTGeoffrey Cox Accused of ‘Taking the Mick’ After Appearing at BVI Inquiry During Commons Sitting
09:07 GMTCzech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Central Military Hospital
09:05 GMTFrench Interior Minister Criticizes UK Policy Amid Migrant Boat Tragedy in English Channel
08:15 GMTMan U to Name Interim Coach for Remaining Season as PSG Stalls Pochettino's Arrival at Old Trafford
08:14 GMTSouthern Africa-Linked COVID-19 Variant With ‘Horrific’ Number of Spike Mutations Triggers Concerns
08:04 GMTPolish Intelligence Services Say Citizen Suspected of Spying for Russia Detained
08:04 GMT13th ASEM Summit Kicks Off in Virtual Format
07:45 GMTCar Bomb Explosion in Mogadishu Kills 8, Injures 17 - Photos
07:42 GMTUS 'Summit for Democracy' Breeds Division, Draws Ideological Lines, Chinese Foreign Minister Says
07:18 GMTIsrael Registers a Rise in Domestic Violence Cases; Authorities Struggling to Cope With the Crisis
07:16 GMTAustralia Calls Emergency Meeting as Anti-Govt Protesters Wreak Havoc in Solomon Islands’ Chinatown
07:15 GMTLeading Swedish Hospital Accused of Injuring Gender-Dysphoric Children With Hormone Treatment
07:13 GMTChina Mulls Teaming Up With Iran to Resist Interference in Internal Affairs
06:52 GMTBoris Johnson Calls for Joint Patrols Along French Coast After Tragic Migrant Deaths in Channel
06:24 GMTProtesters in Solomon Islands Defying Lockdown Orders Amid Ongoing Unrest, Reports Say
06:16 GMTHaitian Prime Minister Announces New Cabinet
06:12 GMTDenmark's Colonial Past in Focus During Danish PM's Visit to Ghana