Former UK Soldier Charged With Murder of Somerset Couple

Collin Reeves, a former soldier, has been charged with the murder of a couple in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, UK, according to the Avon and Somerset Police.Collin Reeves is due to appear at Taunton Magistrates' Court on Thursday.Reeves was a commando engineer, a role that supports the Royal Marines, according to reports.Earlier, the bodies of Jennifer Chapple, 33, and her husband Stephen, 34, were found on the floor of their house after being stabbed to death. The couple's children, aged 5 and 6, were sleeping upstairs at the time of the murder. They were unharmed and are in the care of Jennifer's sister.According to reports, the motivation for the crime may have been a debate about parking spaces on the street where they lived.
