Egypt Opens Avenue of Sphinxes
Former UK PM May Recreates 'Robotic' Dance as She Receives Backbencher of the Year Award
In 2018, Theresa May made headlines after she was filmed dancing together with school children during her visit to South Africa and - days later - in Kenya. 25.11.2021, Sputnik International
The former British Prime Minister Theresa May was in the spotlight again on Wednesday 24 November when she performed her iconic 'Maybot' dance on her way to picking up the Spectator's Backbencher of the Year Award from former Justice secretary Robert Buckland.The gathering, hosted by the weekly publication, was held at the Rosewood Hotel in London. May shimmied onto the stage to Abba's disco hit Dancing Queen and thanked "all those of my parliamentary colleagues who ensured that I was on the backbenches - some of you are here tonight." Back in 2018, May danced onto the stage to some of Abba's classic hits before addressing the Conservative Party conference. Before that, the then prime minister felt the rhythm while watching schoolchildren dance during a tour across Africa. Days later, she felt moved to repeat her dance movements in Kenya.After videos of her dancing went viral on social media, May was nicknamed the Maybot because it was felt that her dance moves lacked a certain suppleness.
17:34 GMT 25.11.2021
In 2018, Theresa May made headlines after she was filmed dancing together with school children during her visit to South Africa and - days later - in Kenya.
The former British Prime Minister Theresa May was in the spotlight again on Wednesday 24 November when she performed her iconic 'Maybot' dance on her way to picking up the Spectator's Backbencher of the Year Award from former Justice secretary Robert Buckland.
The gathering, hosted by the weekly publication, was held at the Rosewood Hotel in London. May shimmied onto the stage to Abba's disco hit Dancing Queen and thanked "all those of my parliamentary colleagues who ensured that I was on the backbenches - some of you are here tonight."
Back in 2018, May danced onto the stage to some of Abba's classic hits before addressing the Conservative Party conference. Before that, the then prime minister felt the rhythm while watching schoolchildren dance during a tour across Africa. Days later, she felt moved to repeat her dance movements in Kenya.
After videos of her dancing went viral on social media, May was nicknamed the Maybot because it was felt that her dance moves lacked a certain suppleness.
