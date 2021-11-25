https://sputniknews.com/20211125/exos-chinese-member-lay-shows-appreciation-for-fans-with-new-single-1091049987.html

EXO's Chinese Member Lay Shows Appreciation For Fans With New Single

One of the most renowned Chinese singers has released a new song titled ‘Bee With You’. 25.11.2021, Sputnik International

Fans of Chinese singer Lay, also known as Zhang Yixing, received an incredible gift from their beloved idol on November 25. Also known under the official name Xback or Xingmi, fans got a whole new song as a present on the 5th anniversary of their fandom. The talented artist addressed 'Bee With You' to the whole fandom all over the world, thanking them for their support and expressing the hope that they will continue to "accompany each other on this journey". As usual, the song was made in its entirety by the multi-talented singer, who did the producing, arrangement, composing and lyrics for the song. Lay also didn't forget about his international fans and created a special Thanksgiving playlist on Spotify and a mailing list for those who liked his playlist and sent special emails to them. Meanwhile, Lay's latest drama, 'Crime Crackdown,' in which he plays police officer Lin Hao, ranks 1st in the 2021 Highest Popularity index on the China Top 100.

