Ethiopian Envoy Says No Targeted Arrests Made in Country Amid Claims of Detained Americans

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Commenting on Washington's claims that Americans have been arrested in Ethiopia, the African country's ambassador to the United States... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International

A State Department official said earlier in the week that Washington was aware that US citizens had been arrested in Ethiopia and was in close contact with the government to discuss gaining access to those individuals.The official called on American citizens in Ethiopia to leave the country immediately before the crisis there worsens.The US Embassy in Ethiopia will be unable to assist Americans seeking to leave the country if commercial flight options are unavailable, and the Biden administration does not plan to send military aircraft to conduct evacuation operations, the diplomat said.The United States continues to call on the warring parties in Ethiopia to negotiate an agreement to cease all hostilities, the official added.US diplomatic engagement with the Ethiopian government and other partners in the region continues, according to Arega.Earlier in November, the Ethiopian parliament declared a six-month state of emergency throughout the country to protect the population from the rebels of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray, who are advancing upon the country's capital, Addis Ababa. This development prompted several countries to start evacuating their diplomatic missions from Ethiopia.

