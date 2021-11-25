Egypt Opens Avenue of Sphinxes

Live from Egypt’s Luxor as the country is set to open the 3,000-year-old Avenue of Sphinxes to the public.The Sphinx Avenue is about 2.7 km long and stretches from the Karnak Temple through the Mut Temple to the Luxor Temple with Sphinx statues on both sides, in addition to other architectural elements from different periods.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Over the past few months, comprehensive restoration work has been carried out here - this is one of the world's largest open-air archaeological sites.
Live from Egypt’s Luxor as the country is set to open the 3,000-year-old Avenue of Sphinxes to the public.
The Sphinx Avenue is about 2.7 km long and stretches from the Karnak Temple through the Mut Temple to the Luxor Temple with Sphinx statues on both sides, in addition to other architectural elements from different periods.