Czech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Central Military Hospital

Czech President Milos Zeman was discharged on Thursday from the Central Military Hospital (CVH) in Prague, where he has been undergoing treatment since 10 October, Czech TV reported.According to one of the president's attending physicians, surgeon Pavel Pafko, Zeman suffers from a chronic disease, he has cirrhosis of the liver and a feeding tube is currently inserted into his stomach.On 19 October, a week after 77-year-old Zeman was placed in the intensive care unit of the CVH.Zeman has been receiving treatment at the CMH in Prague since 10 October.
Czech President Milos Zeman has been receiving treatment at the hospital since 10 October.
Czech President Milos Zeman was discharged on Thursday from the Central Military Hospital (CVH) in Prague, where he has been undergoing treatment since 10 October, Czech TV reported.
"On Thursday, Czech President Milos Zeman left the CVH; he was transported to Lana's country residence, where he will undergo a course of home treatment," Czech TV reported.
According to one of the president's attending physicians, surgeon Pavel Pafko, Zeman suffers from a chronic disease, he has cirrhosis of the liver and a feeding tube is currently inserted into his stomach.
On 19 October, a week after 77-year-old Zeman was placed in the intensive care unit of the CVH.
Zeman has been receiving treatment at the CMH in Prague since 10 October.