'Cricketers Not Jihadists': Top Hindu Organisation Slams Halal Meat Menu Recommended For Players

India's top Hindu organisation -- Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) -- has strongly objected to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on a dietary chart that recommended only halal meat should be served to the men's cricket team. The VHP, an ideological fountainhead of India's ruling BJP, has demanded action against the people who recommended halal meat for the team during a five-day cricket match in Kanpur which started on Thursday.Bansal said that Indian players are not Jihadists who prefer meat prepared in the cruellest way by the Muslims.The controversy seems to have failed to die down despite clarification from BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Wednesday. He has said the organisation has no role in the matter as food choices always remain as per the individuals' preference.The Indian men's cricket team consists of players from different religious backgrounds, including Hinduism, Islam, and Sikhism. The Hindu and Sikhs in India prefer 'Jhatka' meat, while Muslims vastly prefer 'Halal'. However, it is not mandate that anybody eat only a particular type of meat.Muslims use the Halal form of slaughter in which animals are killed with a slit to the jugular vein and are left till the blood drains out completely. In the Jhatka method, the head of the animal is separated from the body instantaneously.However, banning beef and pork has no link with religion as players are advised to consume low-fat meat.

