'Cricketers Not Jihadists': Top Hindu Organisation Slams Halal Meat Menu Recommended For Players

A row erupted on Tuesday after the catering and diet menu document revealed that only "halal" meat was recommended for the Indian men's team during a five-day cricket match against New Zealand in Kanpur city. In possession of news agency PTI, the document also mentions that pork and beef should not be part of any food for the players.
"Who is trying to play with the religious sentiments of Hindu-Sikhs? The BCCI must throw away this Jihadist mindset and apologise," Vinod Bansal, the national spokesperson of VHP, said on Thursday.
"The BCCI must clarify about its necessity. Our players are not Jihadists who prefer meat made in a most cruel way by the Muslims," Bansal said.
The controversy seems to have failed to die down despite clarification from BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Wednesday. He has said the organisation has no role in the matter as food choices always remain as per the individuals' preference.
"This (diet plan) has never been discussed and will not be enforced. I don't know when this decision was taken or if it was. As far as I know, we never issued any guidelines related to diet plans. As far as food habits are concerned, it is the individual choice of players, BCCI has no role in it," Dhumal said.
The Indian men's cricket team consists of players from different religious backgrounds, including Hinduism, Islam, and Sikhism.
The Hindu and Sikhs in India prefer 'Jhatka' meat, while Muslims vastly prefer 'Halal'. However, it is not mandate that anybody eat only a particular type of meat.
Muslims use the Halal form of slaughter in which animals are killed with a slit to the jugular vein and are left till the blood drains out completely. In the Jhatka method, the head of the animal is separated from the body instantaneously.
However, banning beef and pork has no link with religion as players are advised to consume low-fat meat.