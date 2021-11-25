Registration was successful!
LIVE: Egypt Opens Avenue of Sphinxes
'Clock is Ticking': US Experts Fear China's 'EMP Attacks' Could Lead to 'Doomsday' Scenario
'Clock is Ticking': US Experts Fear China's 'EMP Attacks' Could Lead to 'Doomsday' Scenario
Lately, the hysteria over China's increased military capabilities – for example, in the field of hypersonic weapons – have been ramped up in the American...
The US power grid and electronic infrastructure remain vulnerable to the threats posed by new unconventional weapons developed by China, particularly those capable of "electromagnetic pulse" (EMP) attacks, The Washington Times reported, citing American experts.Among these experts who assembled at a major virtual forum hosted by the Universal Peace Federation was Peter Vincent Pry, the executive director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security.According to him, China possesses so-called "super-EMP" weapons – designed to carry out attacks via bursts of energy – and could put them to use against the US, possibly even combining them with other modern unconventional military tactics.Pry claimed that this may be regarded by countries like Russia, North Korea, and Iran as "potentially the most decisive military revolution in history." He then goes on to offer gloomy forecasts for the future of the United States should it face the alleged "combined EMP cyberattack."Other experts cited by The Washington Times pondered an apocalyptic scenario of a year-long blackout caused by an EMP attack, which, according to Pry, could ultimately kill 90 percent of Americans.He called on the US government to take more action and strengthen American power grids and related infrastructure so that it's protected against such attacks. Notably, according to the South China Morning Post, which cites a Chinese military nuclear research institute, the US will allegedly have its infrastructure beefed up by 2032. That could reportedly "tip the strategic balance among world powers" – which is why, the Chinese researchers say, it's Beijing that needs to ramp up efforts to bolster its own defence capabilities to withstand potential future EMP attacks from the US.
'Clock is Ticking': US Experts Fear China's 'EMP Attacks' Could Lead to 'Doomsday' Scenario

18:12 GMT 25.11.2021
Daria Bedenko
Lately, the hysteria over China's increased military capabilities – for example, in the field of hypersonic weapons – have been ramped up in the American media, with US officials emphasising the need to "catch up" with Beijing.
