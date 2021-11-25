Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/bollywood-star-kartik-aaryan-gets-snapped-filming-near-delhis-jama-masjid-for-shehzada---photo-1091015709.html
Bollywood Star Kartik Aaryan Gets Snapped Filming Near Delhi's Jama Masjid for 'Shehzada' - PHOTO
Bollywood Star Kartik Aaryan Gets Snapped Filming Near Delhi's Jama Masjid for 'Shehzada' - PHOTO
Starring actors Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal, the movie 'Shehzada' is said to be a Hindi remake of superstar Allu Arjun's hit Telugu-language
new delhi
delhi
movie stars
celebrity
celebrity
filming
movie
shooting
bollywood
movie star
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan left many Delhiites surprised on Thursday when he turned up in one of the city's most-visited tourist places -- Jama Masjid, known for its massive historical mosque. He is shooting these days for his upcoming film 'Shehzada' in the vicinity of Chandni Chowk, the famous marketplace of Old Delhi, near the Jama Masjid. The photographs show Kartik filming for a morning scene for which he is standing on the rooftop dressed in a white kurta (long loose Indian traditional garment) and holding a toothbrush.The set was placed amid tight security at someone's residence.Considering his massive fan following and Bollywood lovers, hundreds of people turned up at the shooting location to have a glimpse of the actor in the capital city. Kartik took to social media and posted a picturesque view of the popular Jama Masjid area, where filming is taking place.The film, which is will be shot in Delhi and Mumbai, is slated for release on 4 November, 2022.
new delhi
delhi
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
News
new delhi, delhi, movie stars, celebrity, celebrity, filming, movie, shooting, bollywood, movie star, upcoming movie, film star, movie remake, celebrity gossip, india

Bollywood Star Kartik Aaryan Gets Snapped Filming Near Delhi's Jama Masjid for 'Shehzada' - PHOTO

13:49 GMT 25.11.2021
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
Starring actors Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal, the movie 'Shehzada' is said to be a Hindi remake of superstar Allu Arjun's hit Telugu-language action film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. The movie is directed by filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, the son of veteran filmmaker David Dhawan.
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan left many Delhiites surprised on Thursday when he turned up in one of the city's most-visited tourist places -- Jama Masjid, known for its massive historical mosque.
He is shooting these days for his upcoming film 'Shehzada' in the vicinity of Chandni Chowk, the famous marketplace of Old Delhi, near the Jama Masjid.
The photographs show Kartik filming for a morning scene for which he is standing on the rooftop dressed in a white kurta (long loose Indian traditional garment) and holding a toothbrush.
The set was placed amid tight security at someone's residence.
Considering his massive fan following and Bollywood lovers, hundreds of people turned up at the shooting location to have a glimpse of the actor in the capital city.
Kartik took to social media and posted a picturesque view of the popular Jama Masjid area, where filming is taking place.
The film, which is will be shot in Delhi and Mumbai, is slated for release on 4 November, 2022.
