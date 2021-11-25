https://sputniknews.com/20211125/bollywood-star-kartik-aaryan-gets-snapped-filming-near-delhis-jama-masjid-for-shehzada---photo-1091015709.html

Bollywood Star Kartik Aaryan Gets Snapped Filming Near Delhi's Jama Masjid for 'Shehzada' - PHOTO

Bollywood Star Kartik Aaryan Gets Snapped Filming Near Delhi's Jama Masjid for 'Shehzada' - PHOTO

Starring actors Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal, the movie 'Shehzada' is said to be a Hindi remake of superstar Allu Arjun's hit Telugu-language

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan left many Delhiites surprised on Thursday when he turned up in one of the city's most-visited tourist places -- Jama Masjid, known for its massive historical mosque. He is shooting these days for his upcoming film 'Shehzada' in the vicinity of Chandni Chowk, the famous marketplace of Old Delhi, near the Jama Masjid. The photographs show Kartik filming for a morning scene for which he is standing on the rooftop dressed in a white kurta (long loose Indian traditional garment) and holding a toothbrush.The set was placed amid tight security at someone's residence.Considering his massive fan following and Bollywood lovers, hundreds of people turned up at the shooting location to have a glimpse of the actor in the capital city. Kartik took to social media and posted a picturesque view of the popular Jama Masjid area, where filming is taking place.The film, which is will be shot in Delhi and Mumbai, is slated for release on 4 November, 2022.

