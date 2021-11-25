Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/arent-you-ashamed-van-der-vaart-critisises-messi-performance-at-psg-compares-him-to-ronaldo-1091017344.html
'Aren't You Ashamed?' Van der Vaart Critisises Messi Performance at PSG, Compares Him to Ronaldo
'Aren't You Ashamed?' Van der Vaart Critisises Messi Performance at PSG, Compares Him to Ronaldo
Former Real Madrid and Netherlands midfielder Rafael Ferdinand van der Vaart had criticised Argentinian football star Lionel Messi's performance in France's... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-25T13:45+0000
2021-11-25T14:09+0000
sport
lionel messi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090596339_0:0:2736:1540_1920x0_80_0_0_8284b0dce7540c52be1ac49798243de7.jpg
Van der Vaart compared Messi to Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo adding that Messi had stopped giving 100 percent on the football field.Van der Vaart added that Messi just walks around the field.Earlier, Messi entered the top 11 candidates for the title of the best player in 2021. Along with Ronaldo, Bayern player Robert Lewandowski, Messi's PSG teammates Neymar and Kilian Mbappe, and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool are on the list.On 10 August, the 34-year-old striker, who spent his entire adult career at Barcelona, ​​signed a 2+1 contract with PSG including a reported annual net salary of 35 million euros ($41 million), which includes bonuses.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090596339_304:0:2736:1824_1920x0_80_0_0_26ea91db020ce763e74e208cb4890467.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, lionel messi

'Aren't You Ashamed?' Van der Vaart Critisises Messi Performance at PSG, Compares Him to Ronaldo

13:45 GMT 25.11.2021 (Updated: 14:09 GMT 25.11.2021)
© REUTERS / CHRISTIAN HARTMANNSoccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v RB Leipzig - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 19, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v RB Leipzig - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 19, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
© REUTERS / CHRISTIAN HARTMANN
Subscribe
Former Real Madrid and Netherlands midfielder Rafael Ferdinand van der Vaart had criticised Argentinian football star Lionel Messi's performance in France's Paris Saint-Germain.
Van der Vaart compared Messi to Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo adding that Messi had stopped giving 100 percent on the football field.

"It makes me sad. It's a question of desire. Does he want it or not? When you compare him to Cristiano Ronaldo, one is fighting to take his team to the next level - and one isn't," Van der Vaart said, as quoted by the Sportskeeda.

Van der Vaart added that Messi just walks around the field.
"Messi walks now and then. I look at him and think, 'Aren't you ashamed?' I'm just getting annoyed with Messi. It already started a bit with Ronald Koeman [at Barcelona]." he added.
Earlier, Messi entered the top 11 candidates for the title of the best player in 2021. Along with Ronaldo, Bayern player Robert Lewandowski, Messi's PSG teammates Neymar and Kilian Mbappe, and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool are on the list.
On 10 August, the 34-year-old striker, who spent his entire adult career at Barcelona, ​​signed a 2+1 contract with PSG including a reported annual net salary of 35 million euros ($41 million), which includes bonuses.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:31 GMT'Dr. Magic Flute' in Italy Offered to Cure Woman's 'Cancer-Risk' Virus by Having Sex With No Condom
14:18 GMTCanada School Faces Backlash After Ditching Event With Ex-Daesh Sex Slave Over ‘Islamophobia' Fears
14:13 GMTSwedish Underworld Trial Jury Shown Footage of Alleged Assassin Flying In for Christmas Eve Murder
14:00 GMTSputnik V Vaccine Most Effective at Preventing COVID-19 Mortality, Study Shows
13:49 GMTBollywood Star Kartik Aaryan Gets Snapped Filming Near Delhi's Jama Masjid for 'Shehzada' - PHOTO
13:45 GMT'Aren't You Ashamed?' Van der Vaart Critisises Messi Performance at PSG, Compares Him to Ronaldo
13:15 GMTOpposition Parties Allege Poll-Rigging, Threats During Civic Polls in India's Tripura State - Video
13:13 GMTChild Marriage in India Remains a Major Concern, National Survey Shows
13:05 GMTUS Crude Released by Biden From Reserves Will Likely Be Snapped Up By China, India, Claim Traders
12:54 GMT'Harmful for Global Supply Chain': China Blasts US for Banning 12 Entities 'Without Factual Basis'
12:46 GMTUK Supreme Court Denies Permission to Pursue Sex to Man Who Does Not Understand Consent
12:25 GMTHow Likely is Earth's Magnetic Field Flip to Trigger Doomsday Scenario for Our Planet?
12:17 GMTEx-Playboy Bunny Opens Up About 'Crazy' Parties & 'Celebrities Having Sex' at Hugh Hefner’s Estate
11:50 GMTEx-Finance Minister: Indian Farm Laws Must Be ‘Re-Introduced’ But Not the Way Gov’t Enacted Them
11:39 GMTWhy Zinedine Zidane Could Still be Man Utd's Manager Despite the French Legend Rejecting Their Offer
11:35 GMTHoneymoon Phase Over? Albatrosses 'Ditch' Their Partners When Water Gets Warm
11:34 GMTBringing Out Some Barrels From Strategic Reserves Can't Quell Oil Prices: Expert
11:22 GMTMigrants at Belarus-Poland Border Protest, Demand EU to Make Decision
11:13 GMTUS-organized Summit for Democracy to Сontribute Tension, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
10:35 GMT'Cricketers Not Jihadists': Top Hindu Organisation Slams Halal Meat Menu Recommended For Players