'Aren't You Ashamed?' Van der Vaart Critisises Messi Performance at PSG, Compares Him to Ronaldo

Van der Vaart compared Messi to Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo adding that Messi had stopped giving 100 percent on the football field.Van der Vaart added that Messi just walks around the field.Earlier, Messi entered the top 11 candidates for the title of the best player in 2021. Along with Ronaldo, Bayern player Robert Lewandowski, Messi's PSG teammates Neymar and Kilian Mbappe, and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool are on the list.On 10 August, the 34-year-old striker, who spent his entire adult career at Barcelona, signed a 2+1 contract with PSG including a reported annual net salary of 35 million euros ($41 million), which includes bonuses.
Former Real Madrid and Netherlands midfielder Rafael Ferdinand van der Vaart had criticised Argentinian football star Lionel Messi's performance in France's Paris Saint-Germain.
Van der Vaart compared Messi to Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo adding that Messi had stopped giving 100 percent on the football field.
"It makes me sad. It's a question of desire. Does he want it or not? When you compare him to Cristiano Ronaldo, one is fighting to take his team to the next level - and one isn't," Van der Vaart said, as quoted by the Sportskeeda.
Van der Vaart added that Messi just walks around the field.
"Messi walks now and then. I look at him and think, 'Aren't you ashamed?' I'm just getting annoyed with Messi. It already started a bit with Ronald Koeman [at Barcelona]." he added.
Earlier, Messi entered the top 11 candidates for the title of the best player in 2021. Along with Ronaldo, Bayern player Robert Lewandowski, Messi's PSG teammates Neymar and Kilian Mbappe, and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool are on the list.
On 10 August, the 34-year-old striker, who spent his entire adult career at Barcelona, signed a 2+1 contract with PSG including a reported annual net salary of 35 million euros ($41 million), which includes bonuses.