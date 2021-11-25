https://sputniknews.com/20211125/arent-you-ashamed-van-der-vaart-critisises-messi-performance-at-psg-compares-him-to-ronaldo-1091017344.html

'Aren't You Ashamed?' Van der Vaart Critisises Messi Performance at PSG, Compares Him to Ronaldo

Van der Vaart compared Messi to Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo adding that Messi had stopped giving 100 percent on the football field.Van der Vaart added that Messi just walks around the field.Earlier, Messi entered the top 11 candidates for the title of the best player in 2021. Along with Ronaldo, Bayern player Robert Lewandowski, Messi's PSG teammates Neymar and Kilian Mbappe, and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool are on the list.On 10 August, the 34-year-old striker, who spent his entire adult career at Barcelona, ​​signed a 2+1 contract with PSG including a reported annual net salary of 35 million euros ($41 million), which includes bonuses.

