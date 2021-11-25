Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: 13th ASEM Summit Kicks Off in Virtual Format
2021 Brings an Expensive Thanksgiving for Americans and The Arbery Murder Verdict
2021 Brings an Expensive Thanksgiving for Americans and The Arbery Murder Verdict
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the guilty verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021 Brings an Expensive Thanksgiving for Americans and The Arbery Murder Verdict
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the guilty verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial, and Sweden’s first female Prime Minister resigning hours after being elected.
GUESTMeathead Goldwyn - BBQ Expert, Author, Cook |Turkey for Thanksgiving, Carryover Cooking, and Holidays Built Around FoodBrian Saady - Author, Freelance Writer | International Drug Trafficking, The War on Drugs, and US Pharmacies Found Guilty in the Opioid CrisisIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Meathead Goldwyn about cooking for Thanksgiving, injecting the turkey, and Thanksgiving as a holiday that unites people. Meathead talked about the proper temperature to cook Turkey and how to fry the turkey. Meathead spoke about different techniques to cook turkey and safety precautions on frying a turkey.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Brian Saady about the US involvement with drug cartels, opioid deaths, and the Sackler Foundation. Brian talked about the US involvement with drug cartels in Colombia and the overall failure of the war on drugs. Brian discussed how the opioid epidemic started and who is at fault for selling these drugs legally.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
georgia, us, media, propaganda, thanksgiving, opioid, the backstory, radio

2021 Brings an Expensive Thanksgiving for Americans and The Arbery Murder Verdict

08:10 GMT 25.11.2021
2021 Brings an Expensive Thanksgiving for Americans and The Arbery Murder Verdict
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the guilty verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial, and Sweden’s first female Prime Minister resigning hours after being elected.
GUEST
Meathead Goldwyn - BBQ Expert, Author, Cook |Turkey for Thanksgiving, Carryover Cooking, and Holidays Built Around Food
Brian Saady - Author, Freelance Writer | International Drug Trafficking, The War on Drugs, and US Pharmacies Found Guilty in the Opioid Crisis
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Meathead Goldwyn about cooking for Thanksgiving, injecting the turkey, and Thanksgiving as a holiday that unites people. Meathead talked about the proper temperature to cook Turkey and how to fry the turkey. Meathead spoke about different techniques to cook turkey and safety precautions on frying a turkey.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Brian Saady about the US involvement with drug cartels, opioid deaths, and the Sackler Foundation. Brian talked about the US involvement with drug cartels in Colombia and the overall failure of the war on drugs. Brian discussed how the opioid epidemic started and who is at fault for selling these drugs legally.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
