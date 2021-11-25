https://sputniknews.com/20211125/2021-brings-an-expensive-thanksgiving-for-americans-and-the-arbery-murder-verdict-1091001764.html

2021 Brings an Expensive Thanksgiving for Americans and The Arbery Murder Verdict

2021 Brings an Expensive Thanksgiving for Americans and The Arbery Murder Verdict

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the guilty verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-25T08:10+0000

2021-11-25T08:10+0000

2021-11-25T08:10+0000

georgia

us

media

propaganda

thanksgiving

opioid

the backstory

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/19/1091001633_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7964064b49859ff799449374295135dc.jpg

2021 Brings an Expensive Thanksgiving for Americans and The Arbery Murder Verdict On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the guilty verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial, and Sweden’s first female Prime Minister resigning hours after being elected.

GUESTMeathead Goldwyn - BBQ Expert, Author, Cook |Turkey for Thanksgiving, Carryover Cooking, and Holidays Built Around FoodBrian Saady - Author, Freelance Writer | International Drug Trafficking, The War on Drugs, and US Pharmacies Found Guilty in the Opioid CrisisIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Meathead Goldwyn about cooking for Thanksgiving, injecting the turkey, and Thanksgiving as a holiday that unites people. Meathead talked about the proper temperature to cook Turkey and how to fry the turkey. Meathead spoke about different techniques to cook turkey and safety precautions on frying a turkey.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Brian Saady about the US involvement with drug cartels, opioid deaths, and the Sackler Foundation. Brian talked about the US involvement with drug cartels in Colombia and the overall failure of the war on drugs. Brian discussed how the opioid epidemic started and who is at fault for selling these drugs legally.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

georgia

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

georgia, us, media, propaganda, thanksgiving, opioid, the backstory, аудио, radio