13th ASEM Summit Kicks Off in Virtual Format

The 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) was supposed to be held on 16-17 November 2020 in Cambodia; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed until... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International
asem summit
Heads of state from Europe and Asia are convening via videoconference for the opening session of the 13th ASEM summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Thursday.Cambodia currently holds the rotating ASEM presidency and is hosting the two-day summit under the title 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth.' Among leaders due to attend ASEM13 are president of the European Council Charles Michel, president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and high representative for foreign affairs and security policy of the EU Josep Borrell. This summit marks ASEM's 25th anniversary.The Asia-Europe Forum (Asia-Europe Meeting, ASEM) is an open, informal, inter-regional dialogue process within which the participating countries interact in addressing politics, finance, the economy and socio-cultural issues.
08:04 GMT 25.11.2021
The 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) was supposed to be held on 16-17 November 2020 in Cambodia; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed until mid-2021, and then postponed again to the last quarter of 2021.
Heads of state from Europe and Asia are convening via videoconference for the opening session of the 13th ASEM summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Thursday.
Cambodia currently holds the rotating ASEM presidency and is hosting the two-day summit under the title 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth.'
Among leaders due to attend ASEM13 are president of the European Council Charles Michel, president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and high representative for foreign affairs and security policy of the EU Josep Borrell. This summit marks ASEM's 25th anniversary.
The Asia-Europe Forum (Asia-Europe Meeting, ASEM) is an open, informal, inter-regional dialogue process within which the participating countries interact in addressing politics, finance, the economy and socio-cultural issues.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
