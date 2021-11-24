Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/worlds-first-tractor-beam-could-help-save-earth-from-gaining-saturn-rings-made-of-space-junk-1090997769.html
'World's First Tractor Beam' Could Help Save Earth From Gaining 'Saturn Rings' Made of Space Junk
'World's First Tractor Beam' Could Help Save Earth From Gaining 'Saturn Rings' Made of Space Junk
As Professor Jake Abbott from the University of Utah explained, collecting space debris via robotic arms may not be feasible because the majority of it is... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-24T18:58+0000
2021-11-24T18:58+0000
tech
collection
earth
space debris
magnets
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105275/13/1052751325_0:40:1292:767_1920x0_80_0_0_4de1cdc53269f50ab873c683a31a795f.jpg
Mankind’s activities may result in our planet acquiring rings akin to those circling Saturn, The Salt Lake City Tribune reports.As the newspaper warns, this development may come to pass due to the vast amount of space debris accumulating in our planet’s orbit, with some 170 million pieces of it already out there.While the majority of space debris is comprised of relatively small pieces, about 23,000 of them are "larger than a softball," as the newspaper puts it, and are "concerning enough to be tracked by the Department of Defense."Space debris may pose danger to space and orbital missions, and can also fall down to Earth, though in most instances it breaks up in the atmosphere.With some 7,500 metric tonnes of space debris already in Earth’s orbit, this amount is expected to grow exponentially unless the matter is addressed, the newspaper adds.A possible solution proposed by Abbott involves the creative use of magnets, as the professor notes that robotic manipulators may not be suited for space debris collection.The method proposed by Abbott involves using magnets, controlled force, and torque to slow these spinning pieces of debris, moving them around, and eventually collecting them.
https://sputniknews.com/20210826/worlds-first-space-junk-cleaner-satellite-successfully-picks-up-orbital-debris-1083716897.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105275/13/1052751325_108:0:1185:808_1920x0_80_0_0_371e5bc52d1c0783c8878fd8123355a4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, collection, earth, space debris, magnets

'World's First Tractor Beam' Could Help Save Earth From Gaining 'Saturn Rings' Made of Space Junk

18:58 GMT 24.11.2021
CC0 / Pixabay / Space debris
Space debris - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
As Professor Jake Abbott from the University of Utah explained, collecting space debris via robotic arms may not be feasible because the majority of it is spinning, which could actually lead to said robotic arm being broken and more debris being formed.
Mankind’s activities may result in our planet acquiring rings akin to those circling Saturn, The Salt Lake City Tribune reports.
As the newspaper warns, this development may come to pass due to the vast amount of space debris accumulating in our planet’s orbit, with some 170 million pieces of it already out there.
"Earth is on course to have its own rings," said Professor Jake Abbott from the University of Utah. "They’ll just be made of junk."
While the majority of space debris is comprised of relatively small pieces, about 23,000 of them are "larger than a softball," as the newspaper puts it, and are "concerning enough to be tracked by the Department of Defense."
Space junk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2021
World's First Space Junk Cleaner Satellite Successfully Picks Up Orbital Debris
26 August, 15:25 GMT
Space debris may pose danger to space and orbital missions, and can also fall down to Earth, though in most instances it breaks up in the atmosphere.
With some 7,500 metric tonnes of space debris already in Earth’s orbit, this amount is expected to grow exponentially unless the matter is addressed, the newspaper adds.
A possible solution proposed by Abbott involves the creative use of magnets, as the professor notes that robotic manipulators may not be suited for space debris collection.
"Most of that junk is spinning," he said. "Reach out to stop it with a robotic arm, you’ll break the arm and create more debris."
The method proposed by Abbott involves using magnets, controlled force, and torque to slow these spinning pieces of debris, moving them around, and eventually collecting them.
"We’ve basically created the worlds’ first tractor beam," he added. "It’s just a question of engineering now. Building and launching it."
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:58 GMT'World's First Tractor Beam' Could Help Save Earth From Gaining 'Saturn Rings' Made of Space Junk
18:47 GMTMillennia-Old Pits Surrounding Ancient Site Near Stonehenge Dug by Humans – Media
18:42 GMTAll Three Defendents in Ahmaud Arbery Case Found Guilty of Murder
18:41 GMTLegendary Swedish Band ABBA Secures First-Ever Grammy Nomination After Comeback
18:12 GMTA Look at Future German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and His Stance on COVID, Russia, Foreign Policy
17:52 GMTIndian Parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir Receives Death Threats From 'ISIS (Daesh) Kashmir'
17:52 GMTBelarus Accuses Polish Military of Shooting at Migrants to Prevent Border Crossing
17:25 GMTTop US General Says Iran ‘Very Close’ to Being Able to Build Nuclear Weapon
17:19 GMTUS Air Force to Award $410Mln in Contracts in 2022 to Prepare Base for B-21 Bomber
17:07 GMTFrench FM Slams AUKUS Pact, Says Transferring Military Nuclear Tech Outside P-5 A ‘Trend of Concern’
16:49 GMTNewly-Elected Swedish PM Andersson Resigns on First Day
16:43 GMT'I Showed Him What a Successful Acting Career Looks Like': WATCH Priyanka Chopra Roast Nick Jonas
16:21 GMTIndian Government Approves Proposal to Overturn Contentious Farm Laws
16:03 GMTSystem for Monitoring Water Reserves in Iranian Dams Reportedly Hit by Cyberattack
16:00 GMTUS Blacklists 27 Entities Including 12 in China Over National Security Concerns
15:41 GMTAnti-Corruption Bureau Finds 'Cash Pipelines' at Indian Engineer's Residence - Video
15:41 GMTLondon High Court Finds Claims in 'Putin Book' About Roman Abramovich Defamatory
15:36 GMTBiden Nominates Shalanda Young as White House Budget Office Director
15:29 GMTNew Trump Tower Bar Offers $45 Presidential Cocktail With Side of Diet Coke, Beef Sliders
15:20 GMTTurkey, Hungary and Egypt Snubbed as Joe Biden Sends Out Invitation List to His ‘Democracy Summit’