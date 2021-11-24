https://sputniknews.com/20211124/us-air-force-to-award-410mln-in-contracts-in-2022-to-prepare-base-for-b-21-bomber-1090996144.html

US Air Force to Award $410Mln in Contracts in 2022 to Prepare Base for B-21 Bomber

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Upgrades at Ellsworth Air Force Base needed to host the future US B-21 bomber, will proceed with the award of contracts worth more than... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

"We are actively working with mission commanders on a wide scope of beddown requirements for the new weapons system, and we anticipate awarding projects worth up to $410 million at Ellsworth (AFB) in the next year," Air Force Program Manager Naomi Gabriel said in a press release.Overall, the Air Force is projecting a $1 billion investment at Ellsworth AFB to meet warfighter demands for B-21 bomber, the release said.In June, the Air Force chose Ellsworth in the state of South Dakota as the first operating base for the B-21, also known as the Raider.The initial prototypes of the B-21 are expected to arrive at Ellsworth in the mid-2020s, with the US planning to incrementally replace the B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit to perform both conventional and nuclear missions alongside the B-52 Stratofortress, the release said.The prime contractor, Northrop Grumman, describes the next-generation B-21 stealth bomber as a weapon system capable of penetrating enemy air defenses and reaching targets anywhere in the world - something that 90% of the present US bomber fleet is incapable of doing.

