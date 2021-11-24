https://sputniknews.com/20211124/unidentified-perpetrators-set-car-of-mayor-of-frances-briancon-on-fire---video-1090991805.html

Unidentified Perpetrators Set Car of Mayor of France's Briancon on Fire - Video

Unidentified Perpetrators Set Car of Mayor of France's Briancon on Fire - Video

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Arnaud Murgia, the mayor of the French city of Briancon, said on Wednesday that his car was completely burned out overnight by unknown... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-24T14:20+0000

2021-11-24T14:20+0000

2021-11-24T14:20+0000

france

news

car

fire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083018296_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e6687c31deaa8d21b3a498e539b0a426.jpg

"That night, my personal vehicle, parked at home, was set on fire and burned to the ground. Thanks to the intervention of the firefighters, whom I thank, the fire did not spread to the building," Murgia tweeted.A video showing the mayor's burnt car was shown on local TV channel. The incident came three days after the same episodes occurred in the "technical services" of the city administration, where two cars were also burned down, he added in a follow-up tweet.There have been no reports of injuries after the incident, which is still being investigated.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, news, car, fire