Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/unidentified-perpetrators-set-car-of-mayor-of-frances-briancon-on-fire---video-1090991805.html
Unidentified Perpetrators Set Car of Mayor of France's Briancon on Fire - Video
Unidentified Perpetrators Set Car of Mayor of France's Briancon on Fire - Video
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Arnaud Murgia, the mayor of the French city of Briancon, said on Wednesday that his car was completely burned out overnight by unknown... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-24T14:20+0000
2021-11-24T14:20+0000
france
news
car
fire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083018296_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e6687c31deaa8d21b3a498e539b0a426.jpg
"That night, my personal vehicle, parked at home, was set on fire and burned to the ground. Thanks to the intervention of the firefighters, whom I thank, the fire did not spread to the building," Murgia tweeted.A video showing the mayor's burnt car was shown on local TV channel. The incident came three days after the same episodes occurred in the "technical services" of the city administration, where two cars were also burned down, he added in a follow-up tweet.There have been no reports of injuries after the incident, which is still being investigated.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083018296_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_03e961f352cdd7ee6844f66ee81be271.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, news, car, fire

Unidentified Perpetrators Set Car of Mayor of France's Briancon on Fire - Video

14:20 GMT 24.11.2021
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIERFrench police (File)
French police (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIER
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Arnaud Murgia, the mayor of the French city of Briancon, said on Wednesday that his car was completely burned out overnight by unknown criminals.
"That night, my personal vehicle, parked at home, was set on fire and burned to the ground. Thanks to the intervention of the firefighters, whom I thank, the fire did not spread to the building," Murgia tweeted.
A video showing the mayor's burnt car was shown on local TV channel.
The incident came three days after the same episodes occurred in the "technical services" of the city administration, where two cars were also burned down, he added in a follow-up tweet.
There have been no reports of injuries after the incident, which is still being investigated.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:48 GMTMoldova Asks to Pay for Gas on 26 November, Gazprom Agrees Not to Stop Supplies
14:32 GMTFBI Agent Reportedly Develops Havana Syndrome During Stint Near Russia
14:27 GMTMoscow Court Rules $280,000 Facebook Fine Legal
14:20 GMTUnidentified Perpetrators Set Car of Mayor of France's Briancon on Fire - Video
14:14 GMTChinese Analyst Warns India of Revenge Cyber Attack, Accuses New Delhi of Dancing to US’ Tune
14:01 GMTNew Concept of Artificial Magnetic Field to Help Terraform Mars Unveiled by Scientists
13:52 GMTSputnik Vaccine for Teenagers to Be Available on International Markets, RDIF CEO Says
13:40 GMT‘Game Changer’ Study on the Cusp of Breakthough Into Mystery Behind Source of Fast Radio Bursts
13:38 GMTBollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut Booked for Calling Sikh Farmers 'Khalistani Terrorists'
13:16 GMT'We Will Never Stop Fighting for This Club!': Ronaldo After Man Utd's UCL Triumph Over Villarreal
13:14 GMTJoe Biden is Throwing His Hat Into the 2024 Ring, But Do Democrats Really Want Him to Run?
13:13 GMTOlaf Scholz to Become Merkel's Successor as German Chancellor
13:12 GMTNo Christmas Booze for Brits? Businesses Weary of Delivery Chaos & Lack of Drivers
13:12 GMTInflation in the US: What is Happening and How Alarmed Should Americans Be?
12:59 GMTNot by Florida Man Alone: Couple Busted in Sunshine State After Oral Sex in Cop Car
12:56 GMTPutin Receives Nasal COVID-19 Vaccine
12:29 GMTDominic Raab Praises Boris Johnson 'Tiggerish Character' as Tory MPs Send Letters of No Confidence
12:19 GMTChina Slams Politicisation of Commercial Projects Like Nord Stream 2
12:14 GMT'National Embarrassment': Biden Gets Roasted for Reading 'End of Quote' From Teleprompter
12:13 GMTIndian Navy Unveils Fourth Scorpene-Class Submarine 'Vela' – Video