UK MP Stella Creasy Told She Cannot Bring Child to Commons

Stella Judith Creasy tweeted a photograph of an email apparently sent by the Private Secretary to the Chairman of Ways and Means reminding him of the Rules of behaviour and courtesies in the House of Commons, which were updated in early September.According to the paragraph 42 of the Rules, a parliamentarian should not take her seat in the Chamber "when accompanied by a child", and the Private Secretary told Creasy that this also applies to Westminster Hall.She received the email after her appearance in Westminster Hall on Tuesday with her three-month-old son, who she is breastfeeding.Prior to that, Creasy had taken her children into the Commons before without reprimand.In late September, Creasy's then-newborn was tied to her as she rose into the chamber to ask the leader of the Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, to make sure new mothers were supported rather than "Reprimanded" when they returned to Parliament.Stella Creasy is inspiring mothers to enter politics through a campaign called This Mum Votes.Some of the netizens supported Stella Creasy in defending the rights of mothers in politics.However, others insisted that babies should not be taken to Parliament.
The Labour MP Stella Creasy had regularly taken her son for a debate at Westminster Hall.
Stella Judith Creasy tweeted a photograph of an email apparently sent by the Private Secretary to the Chairman of Ways and Means reminding him of the Rules of behaviour and courtesies in the House of Commons, which were updated in early September.
According to the paragraph 42 of the Rules, a parliamentarian should not take her seat in the Chamber "when accompanied by a child", and the Private Secretary told Creasy that this also applies to Westminster Hall.
She received the email after her appearance in Westminster Hall on Tuesday with her three-month-old son, who she is breastfeeding.
Apparently Parliament has written a rule which means I can’t take my well behaved, 3-month old, sleeping baby when I speak in chamber. (Still no rule on wearing masks btw).
Prior to that, Creasy had taken her children into the Commons before without reprimand.
In late September, Creasy's then-newborn was tied to her as she rose into the chamber to ask the leader of the Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, to make sure new mothers were supported rather than "Reprimanded" when they returned to Parliament.
Stella Creasy is inspiring mothers to enter politics through a campaign called This Mum Votes.
"I've had a baby, I haven't given up my brain or capacity to do things and our politics and our policy making will be better by having more mums at the table," she said as quoted by the BBC.
Some of the netizens supported Stella Creasy in defending the rights of mothers in politics.
Keep going Stella. This is misogynistic beyond belief. You have support from working mothers in all types of job.