International
LIVE: Launch of Russia’s Prichal Module to ISS From Baikonur
Two Religious Scholars Shot Dead Near Kabul, Source Says
Two Religious Scholars Shot Dead Near Kabul, Source Says
KABUL (Sputnik) - Gunmen opened fire at four religious scholars near Kabul on Wednesday morning, killing two and wounding two others, a local source told... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-24T11:52+0000
2021-11-24T11:52+0000
asia & pacific
afghanistan
taliban
The four men were assaulted on their way from an Islamic religious school in Mahmude Raq, the main city of the Kapisa province. The cause of the shooting and identities of the attackers were not immediately known, the source said.The Daesh* terrorist group has claimed several gun-and-bomb attacks on minority Shiite worshippers in Afghanistan over the past weeks. The militants stepped up their campaign of terror after the Taliban** seized Kabul in August.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia**Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
afghanistan
11:52 GMT 24.11.2021
KABUL (Sputnik) - Gunmen opened fire at four religious scholars near Kabul on Wednesday morning, killing two and wounding two others, a local source told Sputnik.
The four men were assaulted on their way from an Islamic religious school in Mahmude Raq, the main city of the Kapisa province.
The cause of the shooting and identities of the attackers were not immediately known, the source said.
The Daesh* terrorist group has claimed several gun-and-bomb attacks on minority Shiite worshippers in Afghanistan over the past weeks. The militants stepped up their campaign of terror after the Taliban** seized Kabul in August.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
**Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
