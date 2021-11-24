Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/turkey-hungary-and-egypt-snubbed-as-joe-biden-sends-out-invitation-list-to-his-democracy-summit-1090993319.html
Turkey, Hungary and Egypt Snubbed as Joe Biden Sends Out Invitation List to His ‘Democracy Summit’
Turkey, Hungary and Egypt Snubbed as Joe Biden Sends Out Invitation List to His ‘Democracy Summit’
Beijing has criticised the United States for inviting Taiwan and not China to a virtual "Summit for Democracy" next month. So who is on the guest list for the... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-24T15:20+0000
2021-11-24T15:20+0000
joe biden
us
democracy
state department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090977746_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_95cdcfb1ddf6bb2c28ae1c04f48601c7.jpg
In Joe Biden’s presidential election campaign he promised to put the battle against "autocratic governments" at the heart of his foreign policy but the guest list for his upcoming “democracy summit” has left many people bemused.The US Department of State, which is hosting the virtual summit between 9 and 10 December, has invited 110 countries.China and Russia are - perhaps not surprisingly considering US foreign policy - omitted from the list and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Washington of "trying to privatise the term 'democracy'."But there are some much more startling omissions and some strange inclusions.India, which has around a billion voters, "the world's biggest democracy" and has been invited, along with arch-enemy Pakistan but there is no invitation for Bangladesh, which has a functioning democracy and is due to hold elections next year.Sheikh Hasina - the daughter of Bangladesh’s founding father - has been prime minister since 2009 but she has not been invited to the summit, possibly because of Bangladesh’s growing relationship with China.Turkey, which is a member of NATO and was a US ally throughout the Cold War and as recently as the 2003 invasion of Iraq, has also been snubbed.Biden has in the past called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan an "autocrat" but nobody can argue with his democratic success - his AKP party has won every election since 2003 and Mr Erdogan won a resounding victory in the 2018 presidential election.Also omitted from the guest list is Egypt, which elected Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as President in 2014 and again in 2018.In 2019 Egyptians voted overwhelmingly in favour of constitutional changes which would allow President Sisi to stay in power until 2030.Israel and Iraq are the only Middle Eastern countries invited to President Biden’s little get-together.Singapore is another democracy which has been left off the guest list but the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Niger have both been invited, as have Kenya and Nigeria.There is also no place for Ethiopia, whose prime minister Abiy Ahmed won another five-year term in July’s election despite being mired in a conflict in the Tigray region.Poland has also been invited but Biden has snubbed Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is apparently not liberal enough.There are also invites for several former Soviet states - Estonia, Armenia and Georgia - but not others like Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan or Uzbekistan.On the State Department website the summit will have three key themes - “defending against authoritarianism”, “addressing and fighting corruption” and “promoting respect for human rights” but there is no explanation for why some countries have been invited and others snubbed.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090977746_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_344066b75609eb1beee2c0332cfe1b6a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, democracy, state department

Turkey, Hungary and Egypt Snubbed as Joe Biden Sends Out Invitation List to His ‘Democracy Summit’

15:20 GMT 24.11.2021
© AP Photo / Evan VucciIn this Oct. 25, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden speaks at NJ Transit Meadowlands Maintenance Complex to promote his economic agenda in Kearny, N.J. Biden promised to show the world that democracies can work to meet the challenges of the 21st century
In this Oct. 25, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden speaks at NJ Transit Meadowlands Maintenance Complex to promote his economic agenda in Kearny, N.J. Biden promised to show the world that democracies can work to meet the challenges of the 21st century - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
Beijing has criticised the United States for inviting Taiwan and not China to a virtual "Summit for Democracy" next month. So who is on the guest list for the summit, being hosted by President Joe Biden?
In Joe Biden’s presidential election campaign he promised to put the battle against "autocratic governments" at the heart of his foreign policy but the guest list for his upcoming “democracy summit” has left many people bemused.
The US Department of State, which is hosting the virtual summit between 9 and 10 December, has invited 110 countries.
China and Russia are - perhaps not surprisingly considering US foreign policy - omitted from the list and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Washington of "trying to privatise the term 'democracy'."

But there are some much more startling omissions and some strange inclusions.
India, which has around a billion voters, "the world's biggest democracy" and has been invited, along with arch-enemy Pakistan but there is no invitation for Bangladesh, which has a functioning democracy and is due to hold elections next year.
Sheikh Hasina - the daughter of Bangladesh’s founding father - has been prime minister since 2009 but she has not been invited to the summit, possibly because of Bangladesh’s growing relationship with China.
© AFP 2021 / Prakash SINGH Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after Bangabandhu Mujibur Rehman during an agreement signing ceremony after a meeting in New Delhi on April 8, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after Bangabandhu Mujibur Rehman during an agreement signing ceremony after a meeting in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after Bangabandhu Mujibur Rehman during an agreement signing ceremony after a meeting in New Delhi on April 8, 2017
© AFP 2021 / Prakash SINGH
Turkey, which is a member of NATO and was a US ally throughout the Cold War and as recently as the 2003 invasion of Iraq, has also been snubbed.
Biden has in the past called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan an "autocrat" but nobody can argue with his democratic success - his AKP party has won every election since 2003 and Mr Erdogan won a resounding victory in the 2018 presidential election.
Also omitted from the guest list is Egypt, which elected Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as President in 2014 and again in 2018.
© Photo : Twitter / @trpresidencyTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome, Saturday 31 October, 2021.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome, Saturday 31 October, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome, Saturday 31 October, 2021.
© Photo : Twitter / @trpresidency
In 2019 Egyptians voted overwhelmingly in favour of constitutional changes which would allow President Sisi to stay in power until 2030.
Israel and Iraq are the only Middle Eastern countries invited to President Biden’s little get-together.
Singapore is another democracy which has been left off the guest list but the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Niger have both been invited, as have Kenya and Nigeria.
There is also no place for Ethiopia, whose prime minister Abiy Ahmed won another five-year term in July’s election despite being mired in a conflict in the Tigray region.
© Olivier HosletHungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban talks to journalists as he arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban talks to journalists as he arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban talks to journalists as he arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
© Olivier Hoslet
Poland has also been invited but Biden has snubbed Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is apparently not liberal enough.
There are also invites for several former Soviet states - Estonia, Armenia and Georgia - but not others like Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan or Uzbekistan.
On the State Department website the summit will have three key themes - “defending against authoritarianism”, “addressing and fighting corruption” and “promoting respect for human rights” but there is no explanation for why some countries have been invited and others snubbed.
001100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:29 GMTNew Trump Tower Bar Offers $45 Presidential Cocktail With Side of Diet Coke, Beef Sliders
15:20 GMTTurkey, Hungary and Egypt Snubbed as Joe Biden Sends Out Invitation List to His ‘Democracy Summit’
15:14 GMT‘Peaceful Shopping?’ Social Media Riled as Public Warned Not to Call California Crime Wave 'Looting'
15:03 GMTMemes Flood Social Media After Congress MP Takes Aim at Modi Gov’t for Soaring Tomato Prices
15:03 GMTParliament Building Burned Down as Protesters in Solomon Islands Demand PM’s Resignation – Video
15:02 GMTDavid Cameron Lobbied LLoyds Director on Behalf of Controversial Greensill Capital Deal
15:02 GMT'Shameless & Unwatchable': Italian Media Slams Juventus After Stunning UCL Defeat to Chelsea
15:02 GMTNetizens Mock Pakistani Minister For Confusing Garlic for Ginger During Press Conference
14:48 GMTMoldova Asks to Pay for Gas on 26 November, Gazprom Agrees Not to Stop Supplies
14:32 GMTFBI Agent Reportedly Develops Havana Syndrome During Stint Near Russia
14:27 GMTMoscow Court Rules $280,000 Facebook Fine Legal
14:20 GMTUnidentified Perpetrators Set Car of Mayor of France's Briancon on Fire - Video
14:14 GMTChinese Analyst Warns India of Revenge Cyber Attack, Accuses New Delhi of Dancing to US’ Tune
14:01 GMTNew Concept of Artificial Magnetic Field to Help Terraform Mars Unveiled by Scientists
13:52 GMTSputnik Vaccine for Teenagers to Be Available on International Markets, RDIF CEO Says
13:40 GMT‘Game Changer’ Study on the Cusp of Breakthough Into Mystery Behind Source of Fast Radio Bursts
13:38 GMTBollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut Booked for Calling Sikh Farmers 'Khalistani Terrorists'
13:16 GMT'We Will Never Stop Fighting for This Club!': Ronaldo After Man Utd's UCL Triumph Over Villarreal
13:14 GMTJoe Biden is Throwing His Hat Into the 2024 Ring, But Do Democrats Really Want Him to Run?
13:13 GMTOlaf Scholz to Become Merkel's Successor as German Chancellor