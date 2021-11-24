Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/texas-to-host-samsungs-new-17bn-computer-chip-plant-tech-giants-biggest-us-investment-1090983222.html
Texas to Host Samsung's New $17bn Computer Chip Plant, Tech Giant's Biggest US Investment
Texas to Host Samsung's New $17bn Computer Chip Plant, Tech Giant's Biggest US Investment
The governor of Texas, Republican Greg Abbott, has welcomed the South Korean electronics giant, praising the move to create thousands of jobs in the state. 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-24T11:09+0000
2021-11-24T11:09+0000
samsung
texas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090983329_0:0:2500:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_ea5c88639651f27c0e7de13b8b2092fe.jpg
A site close to the Texas city of Taylor will be home to Samsung’s new $17bn (£12.7bn) computer chip plant.It will create 2,000 technology industry jobs, as highlighted by Texas government Abbott in a tweet.It's Samsung’s record US investment and the “largest foreign direct investment in the state of Texas ever," Abbot tweeted. Kim also thanked the Biden administration for “creating an environment that supports companies like Samsung.”Samsung’s total investment in the US now tops $47 billion since 1978 and there are over 20,000 Samsung employees working across the US.The Taylor plant is expected to be operational by the second half of 2024.
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090983329_280:0:2500:1665_1920x0_80_0_0_47f005835774ff88a1a5fc743761755e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
samsung, texas

Texas to Host Samsung's New $17bn Computer Chip Plant, Tech Giant's Biggest US Investment

11:09 GMT 24.11.2021
© Photo : Samsung(left to right) Governor Greg Abbott, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman & CEO Kinam Kim
(left to right) Governor Greg Abbott, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman & CEO Kinam Kim - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
© Photo : Samsung
Subscribe
The governor of Texas, Republican Greg Abbott, has welcomed the South Korean electronics giant, praising the move to create thousands of jobs in the state.
A site close to the Texas city of Taylor will be home to Samsung’s new $17bn (£12.7bn) computer chip plant.
It will create 2,000 technology industry jobs, as highlighted by Texas government Abbott in a tweet.
It's Samsung’s record US investment and the “largest foreign direct investment in the state of Texas ever," Abbot tweeted.
"With greater manufacturing capacity, we will be able to better serve the needs of our customers and contribute to the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain," said Kinam Kim, chief executive of Samsung electronics device solutions.
Kim also thanked the Biden administration for “creating an environment that supports companies like Samsung.”
Samsung’s total investment in the US now tops $47 billion since 1978 and there are over 20,000 Samsung employees working across the US.
The Taylor plant is expected to be operational by the second half of 2024.
110000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:30 GMTIndian Court Says Oral Sex With Minor Not 'Aggravated Sexual Assault', Sparks Row
11:09 GMTReal Madrid and France Striker Karim Benzema Convicted Over Sex Tape Blackmail Attempt
11:09 GMTTexas to Host Samsung's New $17bn Computer Chip Plant, Tech Giant's Biggest US Investment
11:05 GMTPLA Monitors US Warship’s Provocative Taiwan Straits Transit, Vows Countermeasures
11:00 GMT‘Unacceptable Failure’: UK Admits Not Warning Hostage Flight BA149 About Iraq's Invasion of Kuwait
10:50 GMTBritish Army to Switch Main Training Base From Canada to Oman in Move Seen as Hostile to Iran
10:43 GMTTrump Says He Welcomed Kyle Rittenhouse to Mar-a-Lago Following Acquittal
10:42 GMTNATO's Increased Activities Forces Moscow to Build Up Non-Nuclear Deterrence, Defence Minister Says
10:39 GMTGazprom Says Not Received Moldova’s Gas Payment, 48-Hour Deadline Expires on Wednesday
10:33 GMTChina Slams US for Inviting Taiwan to ‘Summit for Democracy’
10:33 GMTKremlin Views US Democracies Summit Negatively
10:04 GMTTaliban Wants to Discuss With US Recognition of Its Gov’t and Unfreezing of Afghan Assets
10:04 GMTChinese Firms Explore Lithium Projects In Afghanistan, But Risks Remain
09:54 GMTPentagon Announces Creation of UFO Task Force With 'Unpronouncable' Name
09:35 GMTSwedish Parliament Elects Female Prime Minister For First Time in History
09:34 GMTAfghan Banking Sector Already Collapsed, Former Vice President Says
09:32 GMTAs Hamas' Popularity Grows, Analyst Says It Won't Trigger a Full-Scale Confrontation With Israel
08:59 GMTChina to Release Oil From Reserves in Accordance With Its Own Needs, Foreign Ministry Says
08:43 GMTBoJo Reportedly Urged to Reshuffle Team Amid Ire Over ‘Chatty Pig’ Who Tagged CBI Speech 'Shambolic'
08:41 GMTEinstein's Manuscript on Theory of Relativity Sells for Over $15 Million - Christie's