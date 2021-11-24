Texas to Host Samsung's New $17bn Computer Chip Plant, Tech Giant's Biggest US Investment

A site close to the Texas city of Taylor will be home to Samsung’s new $17bn (£12.7bn) computer chip plant.It will create 2,000 technology industry jobs, as highlighted by Texas government Abbott in a tweet.It's Samsung’s record US investment and the “largest foreign direct investment in the state of Texas ever," Abbot tweeted. Kim also thanked the Biden administration for “creating an environment that supports companies like Samsung.”Samsung’s total investment in the US now tops $47 billion since 1978 and there are over 20,000 Samsung employees working across the US.The Taylor plant is expected to be operational by the second half of 2024.
It's Samsung’s record US investment and the “largest foreign direct investment in the state of Texas ever," Abbot tweeted.
"With greater manufacturing capacity, we will be able to better serve the needs of our customers and contribute to the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain," said Kinam Kim, chief executive of Samsung electronics device solutions.
Kim also thanked the Biden administration for “creating an environment that supports companies like Samsung.”
Samsung’s total investment in the US now tops $47 billion since 1978 and there are over 20,000 Samsung employees working across the US.
The Taylor plant is expected to be operational by the second half of 2024.