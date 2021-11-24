Registration was successful!
Syria Destroyed 10 of 12 Missiles Fired by Israeli F-16s During Wednesday Strike - Russian Military
Syria Destroyed 10 of 12 Missiles Fired by Israeli F-16s During Wednesday Strike - Russian Military
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli fighters F-16 fired 12 missiles at Syria last night, the Syrian military destroyed 10 of them with Russian-made air defense systems
"From 2:28 to 2:38 a.m., six Israeli F-16 tactical fighters from Lebanese airspace struck targets in the Syrian province of Homs with twelve guided missiles. The air defense forces of the Syrian armed forces destroyed ten missiles from the Russian-made Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S systems," Kulit said at a briefing.He added that one Syrian soldier was wounded as a result of Israeli airstrikes.Israeli strikes had been launched toward the ancient city of Homs, with reports indicating that several explosion had sounded off in the city's al-Mahatta neighborhood.At the time, unconfirmed video footage of the early morning strike offered a glimpse at what is believed to be an incoming missile.The Wednesday strikes marked the fourth such incident reported by Syria in November. Israel has carried out multiple attacks against the regional neighbor since civil war broke out within Syria in 2011.
22:51 GMT 24.11.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli fighters F-16 fired 12 missiles at Syria last night, the Syrian military destroyed 10 of them with Russian-made air defense systems Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.
"From 2:28 to 2:38 a.m., six Israeli F-16 tactical fighters from Lebanese airspace struck targets in the Syrian province of Homs with twelve guided missiles. The air defense forces of the Syrian armed forces destroyed ten missiles from the Russian-made Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S systems," Kulit said at a briefing.
He added that one Syrian soldier was wounded as a result of Israeli airstrikes.
Israeli strikes had been launched toward the ancient city of Homs, with reports indicating that several explosion had sounded off in the city's al-Mahatta neighborhood.
At the time, unconfirmed video footage of the early morning strike offered a glimpse at what is believed to be an incoming missile.
The Wednesday strikes marked the fourth such incident reported by Syria in November. Israel has carried out multiple attacks against the regional neighbor since civil war broke out within Syria in 2011.
