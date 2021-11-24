https://sputniknews.com/20211124/swedish-parliament-elects-female-prime-minister-for-first-time-in-history-1090980571.html

Swedish Parliament Elects Female Prime Minister For First Time in History

Swedish Parliament Elects Female Prime Minister For First Time in History

ZURICH (Sputnik) - The Swedish unicameral parliament Riksdag on Wednesday voted to appoint the leader of the Social Democratic Labor Party of Sweden, Magdalena... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-24T09:35+0000

2021-11-24T09:35+0000

2021-11-24T09:35+0000

europe

sweden

prime minister

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090980454_0:200:3072:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_652d8df5730c0fdabc4210ed17b263d7.jpg

Andersson's candidacy required at least 175 votes in favour or abstained to be approved. 117 deputies voted for her candidacy, 174 were against, 57 members of parliament abstained, one deputy was absent.In 2014, Andersson took over as Minister of Finance of Sweden, becoming the first woman to hold this position in the government.In early November, Stefan Lofven resigned from the post of Prime Minister of Sweden. He took the helm of the Social Democratic Party of Sweden in 2012 and led it to victory in two elections, in 2014 and 2018. Recently, however, the position of the party has been shaken, as reflected in the results of opinion polls among Swedish citizens. As Lofven stated in August, the party needs a new leader ahead of the elections in 2022.

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, sweden, prime minister