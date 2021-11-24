Registration was successful!
Swedish Parliament Elects Female Prime Minister For First Time in History
Swedish Parliament Elects Female Prime Minister For First Time in History
ZURICH (Sputnik) - The Swedish unicameral parliament Riksdag on Wednesday voted to appoint the leader of the Social Democratic Labor Party of Sweden, Magdalena... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
europe, sweden, prime minister

Swedish Parliament Elects Female Prime Minister For First Time in History

09:35 GMT 24.11.2021
© REUTERS / TT NEWS AGENCYFILE PHOTO: Sweden's Minister of Finance Magdalena Andersson is congratulated by Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, after she was elected as party leader of the Social Democratic Party, at the party's congress, in Gothenburg, Sweden, November 4, 2021
FILE PHOTO: Sweden's Minister of Finance Magdalena Andersson is congratulated by Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, after she was elected as party leader of the Social Democratic Party, at the party's congress, in Gothenburg, Sweden, November 4, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
© REUTERS / TT NEWS AGENCY
ZURICH (Sputnik) - The Swedish unicameral parliament Riksdag on Wednesday voted to appoint the leader of the Social Democratic Labor Party of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, as the prime Minister, becoming the first woman in the country's history to take office.
Andersson's candidacy required at least 175 votes in favour or abstained to be approved. 117 deputies voted for her candidacy, 174 were against, 57 members of parliament abstained, one deputy was absent.
In 2014, Andersson took over as Minister of Finance of Sweden, becoming the first woman to hold this position in the government.
In early November, Stefan Lofven resigned from the post of Prime Minister of Sweden. He took the helm of the Social Democratic Party of Sweden in 2012 and led it to victory in two elections, in 2014 and 2018. Recently, however, the position of the party has been shaken, as reflected in the results of opinion polls among Swedish citizens. As Lofven stated in August, the party needs a new leader ahead of the elections in 2022.
