https://sputniknews.com/20211124/roskomnadzor-says-recorded-51-facts-of-russian-media-materials-censorship-since-2020-1090973359.html

Roskomnadzor Says Recorded 51 Facts of Russian Media Materials Censorship Since 2020

Roskomnadzor Says Recorded 51 Facts of Russian Media Materials Censorship Since 2020

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Since 2020, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has recorded 51 facts of censorship of materials from Russian media outlets and their... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-24T01:34+0000

2021-11-24T01:34+0000

2021-11-24T01:30+0000

russian media

watchdog

censorship

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104783/49/1047834955_0:37:1024:613_1920x0_80_0_0_904bbd14d78a09565e0038e1c16442f8.jpg

"Since 2020, Roskomnadzor has recorded facts of censorship of materials of Russian media outlets and their official accounts by foreign Internet sites (social networks and video hosting sites). At the moment, 51 such incidents have been recorded: YouTube - 24; Facebook - 13; Instagram - 8; Twitter - four; Google - one; TikTok - one," the watchdog said.It said materials of Russian media outlets, like RT and Sputnik, broadcasting for international audiences, are censored most often.It said that at the moment the restrictions have been lifted in respect of 17 cases related to the blocking of Russian media materials.Moderators of foreign Internet resources, when blocking materials from Russian media and their accounts, as a rule, do not provide specific information about the reasons for blocking, limiting themselves to statements on violation of community rules.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russian media, watchdog, censorship