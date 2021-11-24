Registration was successful!
Roskomnadzor Says Recorded 51 Facts of Russian Media Materials Censorship Since 2020
Roskomnadzor Says Recorded 51 Facts of Russian Media Materials Censorship Since 2020
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Since 2020, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has recorded 51 facts of censorship of materials from Russian media outlets and their... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
"Since 2020, Roskomnadzor has recorded facts of censorship of materials of Russian media outlets and their official accounts by foreign Internet sites (social networks and video hosting sites). At the moment, 51 such incidents have been recorded: YouTube - 24; Facebook - 13; Instagram - 8; Twitter - four; Google - one; TikTok - one," the watchdog said.It said materials of Russian media outlets, like RT and Sputnik, broadcasting for international audiences, are censored most often.It said that at the moment the restrictions have been lifted in respect of 17 cases related to the blocking of Russian media materials.Moderators of foreign Internet resources, when blocking materials from Russian media and their accounts, as a rule, do not provide specific information about the reasons for blocking, limiting themselves to statements on violation of community rules.
russian media, watchdog, censorship

Roskomnadzor Says Recorded 51 Facts of Russian Media Materials Censorship Since 2020

01:34 GMT 24.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Jennifer Moo / Censorship
Censorship - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Jennifer Moo /
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Since 2020, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has recorded 51 facts of censorship of materials from Russian media outlets and their official accounts on the part of foreign Internet sites, Roskomnadzor told Sputnik.
"Since 2020, Roskomnadzor has recorded facts of censorship of materials of Russian media outlets and their official accounts by foreign Internet sites (social networks and video hosting sites). At the moment, 51 such incidents have been recorded: YouTube - 24; Facebook - 13; Instagram - 8; Twitter - four; Google - one; TikTok - one," the watchdog said.
It said materials of Russian media outlets, like RT and Sputnik, broadcasting for international audiences, are censored most often.
"Starting from 2020, Roskomnadzor has sent 59 letters demanding the removal of restrictions on access to blocked materials and accounts to the owners of foreign Internet platforms that censored materials of Russian media outlets or blocked their official accounts," the watchdog said.
It said that at the moment the restrictions have been lifted in respect of 17 cases related to the blocking of Russian media materials.
Moderators of foreign Internet resources, when blocking materials from Russian media and their accounts, as a rule, do not provide specific information about the reasons for blocking, limiting themselves to statements on violation of community rules.
