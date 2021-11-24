Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Launch of Russia’s Prichal Module to ISS From Baikonur
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/racist-tropes-on-display-in-the-trial-of-ahmaud-arberys-killers-1090970709.html
Racist Tropes on Display in The Trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers
Racist Tropes on Display in The Trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers
Protests Demand The Truth About Ethiopia, Akai Gurley’s Community Comes Together To Remember, Google Workers Fight Back Against Defense Contracting 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-24T08:03+0000
2021-11-24T10:56+0000
ethiopia
google
malcolm x
facebook
akai gurley
tamir rice
by any means necessary
kyle rittenhouse
ahmaud arbery
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090970683_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_9c6f8d986539148ed873ff64d79e9ae4.png
Racist Tropes On Display In The Trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers
Protests Demand The Truth About Ethiopia, Akai Gurley’s Community Comes Together To Remember, Google Workers Fight Back Against Defense Contracting
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Simon Tesfamariam, executive director of the New Africa Institute to discuss massive protests denouncing the actions of the US in the conflict in Ethiopia, why the US is interested in the horn of Africa, and the missing nuance and context in discussions of Ethiopia.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kerbie Joseph, longtime police brutality, mass incarceration and community organizer in Brooklyn, New York with the ANSWER Coalition and SOS coordinator with the Audre Lorde Project to discuss the struggle for justice for Akai Gurley, the policing of public housing by the NYPD that led to Akai’s death, and how the struggle for justice has shaped the community.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss the use of AI technologies for surveillance in prisons and the potential consequences of its use, Google workers fighting back against the company’s contracts with the defense industry, and Facebook’s refusal to take substantial action against harmful hate speech.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kamau Franklin, Founder and Board President of Community Movement Builders in Atlanta and Co-host of the Renegade Culture podcast to discuss the racist tropes on display in the trial of the killers of Ahmaud Arbery, the disparity in the treatment of Kyle Rittenhouse and Tamir Rice and how white fears of Black revenge factor into that treatment, the death of Malikah Shabazz, the exoneration of two people convicted of killing Malcolm X, and the sanitization and repackaging of Malcolm X’s legacy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ethiopia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090970683_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_cf3470e4c9b4f13aed002bc2cfa7d3f8.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ethiopia, google, malcolm x, facebook, akai gurley, tamir rice, by any means necessary, kyle rittenhouse, ahmaud arbery, аудио, radio

Racist Tropes on Display in The Trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

08:03 GMT 24.11.2021 (Updated: 10:56 GMT 24.11.2021)
Racist Tropes On Display In The Trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers
Subscribe
Jacqueline Luqman - Sputnik International
Jacqueline Luqman
All materialsWrite to the author
Sean Blackmon - Sputnik International
Sean Blackmon
All materials
Protests Demand The Truth About Ethiopia, Akai Gurley’s Community Comes Together To Remember, Google Workers Fight Back Against Defense Contracting
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Simon Tesfamariam, executive director of the New Africa Institute to discuss massive protests denouncing the actions of the US in the conflict in Ethiopia, why the US is interested in the horn of Africa, and the missing nuance and context in discussions of Ethiopia.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kerbie Joseph, longtime police brutality, mass incarceration and community organizer in Brooklyn, New York with the ANSWER Coalition and SOS coordinator with the Audre Lorde Project to discuss the struggle for justice for Akai Gurley, the policing of public housing by the NYPD that led to Akai’s death, and how the struggle for justice has shaped the community.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss the use of AI technologies for surveillance in prisons and the potential consequences of its use, Google workers fighting back against the company’s contracts with the defense industry, and Facebook’s refusal to take substantial action against harmful hate speech.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kamau Franklin, Founder and Board President of Community Movement Builders in Atlanta and Co-host of the Renegade Culture podcast to discuss the racist tropes on display in the trial of the killers of Ahmaud Arbery, the disparity in the treatment of Kyle Rittenhouse and Tamir Rice and how white fears of Black revenge factor into that treatment, the death of Malikah Shabazz, the exoneration of two people convicted of killing Malcolm X, and the sanitization and repackaging of Malcolm X’s legacy.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:19 GMTChina Slams Politicisation of Commercial Projects Like Nord Stream 2
12:14 GMT'National Embarrassment': Biden Gets Roasted for Reading 'End of Quote' From Teleprompter
12:13 GMTIndian Navy Unveils Fourth Scorpene-Class Submarine 'Vela' – Video
12:13 GMTLaunch of Russia’s Prichal Module to ISS From Baikonur
12:10 GMTTrump Reportedly Approved Pentagon's ‘Irregular Warfare’ Campaign Against Iran Before Exiting WH
12:06 GMTUK MP Stella Creasy Told She Cannot Bring Child to Commons
11:52 GMTTwo Religious Scholars Shot Dead Near Kabul, Source Says
11:46 GMTPainting That 'Portrays George Floyd as Jesus Christ' Displayed at Catholic University of America
11:30 GMTIndian Court Says Oral Sex With Minor Not 'Aggravated Sexual Assault', Sparks Row
11:09 GMTReal Madrid and France Striker Karim Benzema Convicted Over Sex Tape Blackmail Attempt
11:09 GMTTexas to Host Samsung's New $17bn Computer Chip Plant, Tech Giant's Biggest US Investment
11:05 GMTPLA Monitors US Warship’s Provocative Taiwan Straits Transit, Vows Countermeasures
11:00 GMT‘Unacceptable Failure’: UK Admits Not Warning Hostage Flight BA149 About Iraq's Invasion of Kuwait
10:50 GMTBritish Army to Switch Main Training Base From Canada to Oman in Move Seen as Hostile to Iran
10:43 GMTTrump Says He Welcomed Kyle Rittenhouse to Mar-a-Lago Following Acquittal
10:42 GMTNATO's Increased Activities Forces Moscow to Build Up Non-Nuclear Deterrence, Defence Minister Says
10:39 GMTGazprom Says Not Received Moldova’s Gas Payment, 48-Hour Deadline Expires on Wednesday
10:33 GMTChina Slams US for Inviting Taiwan to ‘Summit for Democracy’
10:33 GMTKremlin Views US Democracies Summit Negatively
10:04 GMTTaliban Wants to Discuss With US Recognition of Its Gov’t and Unfreezing of Afghan Assets