Painting That 'Portrays George Floyd as Jesus Christ' Displayed at Catholic University of America

Painting That 'Portrays George Floyd as Jesus Christ' Displayed at Catholic University of America

The university's chapter of Young Americans for Freedom launched a petition calling for the removal of the painting, arguing that "no political or social cause...

A painting depicting George Floyd as Jesus Christ is displayed at the campus ministry office of the Catholic University of America, with a similar painting being present at the university’s law school, The Daily Signal reports.According to the media outlet, while the university told them that the painting “Mama” depicts “the Virgin Mary supporting the body of the dead Christ”, artist Kelly Latimore, who created the painting, “indicated repeatedly” that his work depicts both Floyd and Jesus.The painting, which hangs outside the Mary, Mirror of Justice Chapel in the university’s school of law, appears to emulate the Pieta, a sculpture by Michelangelo Buonarroti that depicts Jesus Christ being held by Mary after his crucifixion.A spokesperson for Latimore told the media outlet that the painting is “done as a pieta” - “a mother with her son of colour who was unjustly murdered by the state” - though they did not state specifically that it depicts George Floyd.A number of the university’s students apparently weren’t impressed with the painting, and the local chapter of Young Americans for Freedom even started a petition on change.org to have both paintings in question removed.An anonymous student at the university also told the media outlet that “the icon has no place at The Catholic University of America”, arguing that, while “it is blasphemous and an offence to the Catholic faith”, it is “not surprising at all that it was put there”.“It is just another symptom of the liberalisation and secularisation of our campus,” they said.Blayne Clegg, junior politics major and former president of Catholic University College Republicans, further elaborated that, while “it goes without saying that George Floyd didn’t deserve to die”, the latter “is not Jesus Christ”.

