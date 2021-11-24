Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/online-hunt-pfizer-launches-legal-effort-to-combat-covid-vaccine-misinformation-1090974406.html
Online Hunt: Pfizer Launches Legal Effort to Combat COVID Vaccine Misinformation
Online Hunt: Pfizer Launches Legal Effort to Combat COVID Vaccine Misinformation
Pfizer is ramping up a program to combat vaccine misinformation. Company CEO Albert Bourla recently described those who spread vaccine misinformation as... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-24T03:50+0000
2021-11-24T03:46+0000
misinformation
vaccine
pfizer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/11/1089170161_0:45:3161:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_0fe30de56512e476b2f76b933f7984a2.jpg
Pfizer’s counsel, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton &amp; Garrison LLP, filed an Order pursuant to Section 3102(c) of the Civil Practice Law and Rules to Compel Pre-Action Disclosure from DreamHost LLC in the state of New York on November 16.The complaint asks DreamHost LLC, a company registered in Brea, California, that provides web hosting services, to provide Pfizer with the identity of the individual who ran the, as of November 26th, defunct website, the Conservative Beaver, in order to file a defamation case against the individual who ran two articles that contained the vaccine misinformation.The first article, posted November 5, claimed that Pfizer CEO Bourla had been arrested and charged with multiple counts of fraud stemming from falsifying vaccine data and bribing officials. The post also alleged a media blackout of the event by the mainstream media.Another article, posted on November 10, alleged that Bourla’s wife had been forced by her husband to take the Covid vaccine and had subsequently died. She is not dead and there has been no indication that she was forced to take the vaccine.The filing could provide Pfizer and other vaccine developers and manufacturers a roadmap to combat vaccine misinformation. Pfizer’s legal proceedings are unusual, according to legal observers, as they are asking for documents before formally filing a lawsuit.If they are successful, it could provide precedent for other companies to combat misinformation.The Pfizer CEO, in an interview with the Atlantic Council think tank, described those who spread vaccine misinformation as “criminals.”The task is challenging, however, as Bourla and company lawyers must wade through layers of online identity. Short-lived online media groups that disseminate vaccine misinformation, like the Conservative Beaver, are often run by entities that are extremely difficult to identify.
As their profiteering crap is minimally effective against the fort detrick virus, these israeloamerican parasites have a vested interest in making sure their scam remains profitable, and all others, not aligned with them, are excluded and smeared.
0
In other words the usual israeloamerican bs.
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/11/1089170161_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_434a7cab2f8333a4f26dabfe6718e254.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
misinformation, vaccine, pfizer

Online Hunt: Pfizer Launches Legal Effort to Combat COVID Vaccine Misinformation

03:50 GMT 24.11.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICA vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Pfizer is ramping up a program to combat vaccine misinformation. Company CEO Albert Bourla recently described those who spread vaccine misinformation as “criminals,” and lawyers for Pfizer are now pursuing defamation charges against at least one website that spread misinformation.
Pfizer’s counsel, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, filed an Order pursuant to Section 3102(c) of the Civil Practice Law and Rules to Compel Pre-Action Disclosure from DreamHost LLC in the state of New York on November 16.
The complaint asks DreamHost LLC, a company registered in Brea, California, that provides web hosting services, to provide Pfizer with the identity of the individual who ran the, as of November 26th, defunct website, the Conservative Beaver, in order to file a defamation case against the individual who ran two articles that contained the vaccine misinformation.
The first article, posted November 5, claimed that Pfizer CEO Bourla had been arrested and charged with multiple counts of fraud stemming from falsifying vaccine data and bribing officials. The post also alleged a media blackout of the event by the mainstream media.
Another article, posted on November 10, alleged that Bourla’s wife had been forced by her husband to take the Covid vaccine and had subsequently died. She is not dead and there has been no indication that she was forced to take the vaccine.
The filing could provide Pfizer and other vaccine developers and manufacturers a roadmap to combat vaccine misinformation. Pfizer’s legal proceedings are unusual, according to legal observers, as they are asking for documents before formally filing a lawsuit.
If they are successful, it could provide precedent for other companies to combat misinformation.
The Pfizer CEO, in an interview with the Atlantic Council think tank, described those who spread vaccine misinformation as “criminals.”

“They’re not [just] bad people," he said. "They’re criminals because they have literally cost millions of lives.”

The task is challenging, however, as Bourla and company lawyers must wade through layers of online identity. Short-lived online media groups that disseminate vaccine misinformation, like the Conservative Beaver, are often run by entities that are extremely difficult to identify.
020000
Discuss
Popular comments
As their profiteering crap is minimally effective against the fort detrick virus, these israeloamerican parasites have a vested interest in making sure their scam remains profitable, and all others, not aligned with them, are excluded and smeared.
vtvot tak
24 November, 07:38 GMT
000000
In other words the usual israeloamerican bs.
vtvot tak
24 November, 07:39 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:35 GMTAustralia Designates Entirety of Hezbollah Group as 'Terrorist Organisation'
04:08 GMTUN Chief: Ex-FARC Rebels Need More Economic Opportunities
03:50 GMTOnline Hunt: Pfizer Launches Legal Effort to Combat COVID Vaccine Misinformation
03:38 GMTBezos Donates $100 Million to Obama Foundation Amid Philanthropic Giving Spree
02:42 GMTFamed Player Lionel Messi 'Impressed' by Rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s Return to Manchester United
02:20 GMTDollar Tree Stores Change Price Point to $1.25 Due to Inflationary Environment - CEO
02:00 GMTAfghanistan Needs Access to Global Relief to Avoid Humanitarian Disaster - Rights Group
01:43 GMTUS-Led Coalition Confirms Rocket Attack on Base in Syria Missed Intended Target- Spokesman
01:34 GMTRoskomnadzor Says Recorded 51 Facts of Russian Media Materials Censorship Since 2020
01:23 GMTCell Block Super 8
01:05 GMTUS State Dept. to Remove Colombia’s FARC From List of Terrorist Groups Five Years Since Legalization
00:31 GMTBiden Admin Asks Federal Court to Lift the Stay on COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate in Workplaces
YesterdaySyrian Air Defenses Intercept 'Hostile Targets' Over Homs - State TV
YesterdaySaudi-Led Coalition Launches Second Round of Military Strikes in Yemen - Report
YesterdayUS Energy Stocks Mostly Up on Oil Rally, Despite White House Crude Reserves Release
YesterdayWinter Covid Surge Could Kill 700,000 Europeans by Next Spring, WHO Warns
YesterdayBail for Waukesha Parade Suspect Placed at $5 million as Death Toll Jumps to Six
YesterdayCalifornia’s Newsom Pledges ‘No Sympathy’ for San Francisco Mass Smash-Grab Perpetrators
YesterdayHouse Panel on January 6 Riot Subpoenas Leaders of Proud Boys, Oath Keeper Militia
YesterdayJury Finds 'Unite the Right' Rally Organizers Liable on Four Counts of Violence