Olaf Scholz to Become Merkel's Successor as German Chancellor

This comes three months after the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) won the country's elections, defeating the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) that has governed for 16 years under Angela Merkel.
Annalena Baerbock, the chancellor candidate for the Greens, will be foreign minister, while the party's co-leader, Robert Habeck, will be vice-chancellor. Christian Lindner, who leads the FDP, will be finance minister. Christine Lambrecht of SDP will be interior minister.
The three parties have presented their coalition agreement earlier on Wednesday. Now the SPD and FDP will reportedly hold party conferences to approve the coalition deal while the Greens will ask members to vote on it. If it is approved, the new government will be sworn in by the Bundestag in early December.
Among the new government’s top priorities is fighting the coronavirus pandemic as German hospitals are being overwhelmed due to rising COVID cases. Germany’s phase-out of the coal industry, scheduled for 2038, is also important.
Scholz, 63, has been Merkel's finance minister and vice-chancellor since 2018.