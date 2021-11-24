Registration was successful!
Olaf Scholz to Become Merkel's Successor as German Chancellor
Olaf Scholz to Become Merkel's Successor as German Chancellor
This comes three months after the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) won the country's elections, defeating the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) that has... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
Olaf Scholz will become the next German chancellor after his Social Democratic Party (SPD) signed a deal with the Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) on Wednesday to form a new governing coalition.The three parties have presented their coalition agreement earlier on Wednesday. Now the SPD and FDP will reportedly hold party conferences to approve the coalition deal while the Greens will ask members to vote on it. If it is approved, the new government will be sworn in by the Bundestag in early December.Among the new government’s top priorities is fighting the coronavirus pandemic as German hospitals are being overwhelmed due to rising COVID cases. Germany’s phase-out of the coal industry, scheduled for 2038, is also important.Scholz, 63, has been Merkel's finance minister and vice-chancellor since 2018.
news, germany, merkel, olaf scholz

Olaf Scholz to Become Merkel's Successor as German Chancellor

13:13 GMT 24.11.2021 (Updated: 13:58 GMT 24.11.2021)
© MICHAEL KAPPELERGerman Finance Minister and candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses a press conference following a video meeting with the heads of government of Germany's federal states at the Chancellery in Berlin on November 18, 2021.
German Finance Minister and candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses a press conference following a video meeting with the heads of government of Germany's federal states at the Chancellery in Berlin on November 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
This comes three months after the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) won the country's elections, defeating the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) that has governed for 16 years under Angela Merkel.
Olaf Scholz will become the next German chancellor after his Social Democratic Party (SPD) signed a deal with the Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) on Wednesday to form a new governing coalition.

Annalena Baerbock, the chancellor candidate for the Greens, will be foreign minister, while the party's co-leader, Robert Habeck, will be vice-chancellor. Christian Lindner, who leads the FDP, will be finance minister. Christine Lambrecht of SDP will be interior minister.

The three parties have presented their coalition agreement earlier on Wednesday. Now the SPD and FDP will reportedly hold party conferences to approve the coalition deal while the Greens will ask members to vote on it. If it is approved, the new government will be sworn in by the Bundestag in early December.
Among the new government’s top priorities is fighting the coronavirus pandemic as German hospitals are being overwhelmed due to rising COVID cases. Germany’s phase-out of the coal industry, scheduled for 2038, is also important.
Scholz, 63, has been Merkel's finance minister and vice-chancellor since 2018.
