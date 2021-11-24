Registration was successful!
LIVE: Launch of Russia’s Prichal Module to ISS From Baikonur
Not by Florida Man Alone: Couple Busted in Sunshine State After Oral Sex in Cop Car
Not by Florida Man Alone: Couple Busted in Sunshine State After Oral Sex in Cop Car
The woman was reportedly saying “f*ck Five-O” during the act, while the man filmed their tryst on his phone. 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
Yordan Noa and Summer Watkins, both 24, were arrested in Florida after engaging in oral sex in the backseat of a police car.Last Tuesday, Noa was stopped by Florida Highway Patrol Troopers as he was allegedly driving his car on a suspended license. The cops offered his passenger, Watkins, a ride to a gas station, the New York Post reported, citing an arrest warrant.Watkins, however, told Noa they should “record an OnlyFans video back here”, and when the two of them ended up in the back of the same squad car, she allegedly inquired whether she could fellate Noa there.Perez-Morales became aware of the couple’s conduct only after the alleged sex act had taken place, when he reviewed the prisoner video footage.“Shortly after I closed the door, Mr. Noa took his penis out of his shorts” and Watkins “bent down and began to perform oral sex”, the officer wrote, as quoted by the newspaper.Watkins was arrested by the same officer who had dropped her off - after he reviewed the footage in question and returned to pick her up - for lewd and lascivious behaviour and breach of peace.Noa was also arrested, for driving on a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, indecent exposure in public, breach of peace and lewd and lascivious behaviour.Both have since been released on bail and are expected to be arraigned in December, the newspaper adds.
Not by Florida Man Alone: Couple Busted in Sunshine State After Oral Sex in Cop Car

12:59 GMT 24.11.2021
Summer Watkins (left) allegedly performed oral sex on Yordan Noa in the backseat of a police car
Summer Watkins (left) allegedly performed oral sex on Yordan Noa in the backseat of a police car
© Photo : Florida Highway Patrol
Andrei Dergalin
The woman was reportedly saying “f*ck Five-O” during the act, while the man filmed their tryst on his phone.
Yordan Noa and Summer Watkins, both 24, were arrested in Florida after engaging in oral sex in the backseat of a police car.
Last Tuesday, Noa was stopped by Florida Highway Patrol Troopers as he was allegedly driving his car on a suspended license. The cops offered his passenger, Watkins, a ride to a gas station, the New York Post reported, citing an arrest warrant.
Watkins, however, told Noa they should “record an OnlyFans video back here”, and when the two of them ended up in the back of the same squad car, she allegedly inquired whether she could fellate Noa there.
While trooper J.D. Perez-Morales reportedly “told her that she could not do that”, Watkins allegedly asked again, “Can I suck his d*ck back here?” and, when the officer left them alone in the back of the car for a short period of time, proceeded to do just that.
Perez-Morales became aware of the couple’s conduct only after the alleged sex act had taken place, when he reviewed the prisoner video footage.
“Shortly after I closed the door, Mr. Noa took his penis out of his shorts” and Watkins “bent down and began to perform oral sex”, the officer wrote, as quoted by the newspaper.
The report also alleges that Watkins could be heard saying “heard saying ‘f–k Five-O’ while giving oral sex”, while Noa recorded the act on his phone and yelled “Can ya’ll hear me? She’s sucking d*ck in the back of a state trooper right now”.
Watkins was arrested by the same officer who had dropped her off - after he reviewed the footage in question and returned to pick her up - for lewd and lascivious behaviour and breach of peace.
Noa was also arrested, for driving on a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, indecent exposure in public, breach of peace and lewd and lascivious behaviour.
Both have since been released on bail and are expected to be arraigned in December, the newspaper adds.
