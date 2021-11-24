https://sputniknews.com/20211124/north-korean-student-to-reportedly-face-firing-squad-for-smuggling-copy-of-squid-game-into-country-1090996851.html

North Korean Student to Reportedly Face Firing Squad for Smuggling Copy of Squid Game Into Country

North Korean Student to Reportedly Face Firing Squad for Smuggling Copy of Squid Game Into Country

North Korea has a strict ban against the possession or distribution of material from the West and South Korea. The government is reportedly taking the incident... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-24T20:15+0000

2021-11-24T20:15+0000

2021-11-24T20:11+0000

news

china

execution

north korea

squid game

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089699922_79:0:1343:711_1920x0_80_0_0_1234fa7a68e5d42b1af5958ffa599f6a.jpg

A young North Korean man, a student, will reportedly be executed by a firing squad for bringing a copy of Netflix's 'Squid Game' into the country, Radio Free Asia reported, citing sources. The student is said to have returned from China with a digital version of the South Korean hit series on a hidden USB flash drive. He watched the show with fellow students and is also reported by state media to have sold a copy. The student who smuggled in the wildly popular show has received a death sentence, while those that viewed it with him are facing five years of hard labour apiece, the report said.The student was caught out by the country's vast surveillance network - 109 Sangmu - who said that they had received a report that a group of students were watching a Western TV show.According to Radio Free Asia, the North Korean government is taking the incident "very seriously". The Central Committee has reportedly dismissed the school principal, the school's youth secretary, and the student's homeroom teacher who will reportedly be sent to work in the nation's coal mines. Squid Game is an extremely popular Netflix show which tells the story of heavily indebted South Koreans who agree to participate in deadly children's games to win a prize of some 45.6 billion won ($38 million). Anyone who fails any of the games faces death, and only one contestant can stay alive and take the prize.

https://sputniknews.com/20211111/kims-got-to-be-loving-squid-game-claim-north-korea-experts-1090661467.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

news, china, execution, north korea, squid game