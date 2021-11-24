https://sputniknews.com/20211124/new-concept-of-artificial-magnetic-field-to-help-terraform-mars-unveiled-by-scientists-1090990603.html

New Concept of Artificial Magnetic Field to Help Terraform Mars Unveiled by Scientists

The new proposed solution involves the creation of a ring of charged particles around Mars, by using matter from the surface of one of the Red Planet’s moons. 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

A bold new study proposes a way to make Mars more habitable by providing the Red Planet with a magnetic field. As Universe Today points out, the inner part of Mars is smaller and cooler than that of Earth and cannot be tampered with to produce the same magnetic dynamo effect our planet’s core generates, so scientists set their sights on creating an artificial magnetic field instead.Rather than aiming to create a flow of charged particles within Mars to produce the desired effect, the scientists examined the possibility of creating a ring of charged particles around the Red Planet, by using Phobos, one of the Mars’ two natural satellites.The solution proposed by the team involves using ionized particles from the surface of the Martian moon to create a plasma torus along Phobos’ orbit, which would produce "a magnetic field strong enough to protect a terraformed Mars," as the media outlet puts it.

