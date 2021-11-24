https://sputniknews.com/20211124/moscow-court-rules-280000-facebook-fine-legal-1090992212.html

Moscow Court Rules $280,000 Facebook Fine Legal

Moscow Court Rules $280,000 Facebook Fine Legal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A district court in Moscow has confirmed the legality of a 21 million ruble ($280,000) fine on Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) issued for... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-24T14:27+0000

2021-11-24T14:27+0000

2021-11-24T14:27+0000

news

russia

fine

facebook

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090609976_0:247:2867:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_e1b20c612ab3a6d63186099a7b90406a.jpg

"The Tagansky court left administrative fines in the amount of 21 million rubles against Facebook Inc. unchanged," ​​the court said.In September, a Moscow magistrate judge found Facebook guilty of committing an administrative offense for failing to remove prohibited content or links to it from its platform. Under the five administrative protocols filed, the social media giant was fined a total of 21 million rubles. Facebook appealed the decision, requesting a postponement of the payment, but was denied by a Moscow court in October.In March, the Russian internet watchdog, Roskomnadzor, announced its plans to impose fines on several social media platforms, including Facebook, for failing to remove illegal content after receiving an official notification. In case of repeat violations, fines increase to 10% of a company's total annual income.On Tuesday, Roskomnadzor filed three more complaints against Meta for not removing banned content, due to be considered in court on 16 December.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, russia, fine, facebook