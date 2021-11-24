https://sputniknews.com/20211124/moldova-asked-to-pay-for-gas-on-26-november-gazprom-agreed-not-to-stop-supplies-1090993057.html

Moldova Asks to Pay for Gas on 26 November, Gazprom Agrees Not to Stop Supplies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moldova addressed Gazprom with a request not to stop gas supplies from today and promised to pay for it on Friday, and the company decided... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

"The Moldovan government has asked Gazprom not to stop gas supplies from today. At the same time, the Moldovan side fully recognizes the legitimacy of Gazprom's actions and undertakes to fully make current payments on Friday, November 26, this year. Gazprom, as an exception, showing goodwill and understanding of the difficult situation the citizens of the Republic of Moldova may find themselves in, agreed with this request," Kupriyanov said.On Monday, Gazprom said it would stop gas supplies to Moldova in 48 hours if the country does not clear the payment due on 22 November for current supplies. In late October, Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure Andrei Spinu negotiated a recent gas supply deal with Gazprom. Mr Kupriyanov said back then that the sides had agreed that Gazprom would continue supplying gas to Moldova if the country pays its debt in full and signs a new contract starting from 1 November. According to Gazprom, Moldova's debt for supplied gas at the time stood at $433 million ($709 million with overdue payments).

