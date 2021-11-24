Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/moldova-asked-to-pay-for-gas-on-26-november-gazprom-agreed-not-to-stop-supplies-1090993057.html
Moldova Asks to Pay for Gas on 26 November, Gazprom Agrees Not to Stop Supplies
Moldova Asks to Pay for Gas on 26 November, Gazprom Agrees Not to Stop Supplies
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moldova addressed Gazprom with a request not to stop gas supplies from today and promised to pay for it on Friday, and the company decided... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-24T14:48+0000
2021-11-24T14:48+0000
moldova
news
gazprom
gas supplies
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090993156_0:0:3020:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_88924d8a1bcc00f0f5d74ed0d3e6bd6a.jpg
"The Moldovan government has asked Gazprom not to stop gas supplies from today. At the same time, the Moldovan side fully recognizes the legitimacy of Gazprom's actions and undertakes to fully make current payments on Friday, November 26, this year. Gazprom, as an exception, showing goodwill and understanding of the difficult situation the citizens of the Republic of Moldova may find themselves in, agreed with this request," Kupriyanov said.On Monday, Gazprom said it would stop gas supplies to Moldova in 48 hours if the country does not clear the payment due on 22 November for current supplies. In late October, Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure Andrei Spinu negotiated a recent gas supply deal with Gazprom. Mr Kupriyanov said back then that the sides had agreed that Gazprom would continue supplying gas to Moldova if the country pays its debt in full and signs a new contract starting from 1 November. According to Gazprom, Moldova's debt for supplied gas at the time stood at $433 million ($709 million with overdue payments).
Instead of a complete stop, Russia can do a partial stop. Moldova's response will reveal what the leadership really thinks of Russia and Putin and any unthankfulness.
0
1
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090993156_252:0:2981:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b4a50fbd2c06bb26dc25f318b91f1d2c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
moldova, news, gazprom, gas supplies

Moldova Asks to Pay for Gas on 26 November, Gazprom Agrees Not to Stop Supplies

14:48 GMT 24.11.2021
© REUTERS / LEE SMITHFlames come out of a domestic gas ring
Flames come out of a domestic gas ring - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
© REUTERS / LEE SMITH
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moldova addressed Gazprom with a request not to stop gas supplies from today and promised to pay for it on Friday, and the company decided to agree as an exception and understanding the situation in the republic, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said.
"The Moldovan government has asked Gazprom not to stop gas supplies from today. At the same time, the Moldovan side fully recognizes the legitimacy of Gazprom's actions and undertakes to fully make current payments on Friday, November 26, this year. Gazprom, as an exception, showing goodwill and understanding of the difficult situation the citizens of the Republic of Moldova may find themselves in, agreed with this request," Kupriyanov said.
On Monday, Gazprom said it would stop gas supplies to Moldova in 48 hours if the country does not clear the payment due on 22 November for current supplies. In late October, Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure Andrei Spinu negotiated a recent gas supply deal with Gazprom. Mr Kupriyanov said back then that the sides had agreed that Gazprom would continue supplying gas to Moldova if the country pays its debt in full and signs a new contract starting from 1 November. According to Gazprom, Moldova's debt for supplied gas at the time stood at $433 million ($709 million with overdue payments).
321001
Discuss
Popular comments
Instead of a complete stop, Russia can do a partial stop. Moldova's response will reveal what the leadership really thinks of Russia and Putin and any unthankfulness.
FeEisi
24 November, 18:22 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:29 GMTNew Trump Tower Bar Offers $45 Presidential Cocktail With Side of Diet Coke, Beef Sliders
15:20 GMTTurkey, Hungary and Egypt Snubbed as Joe Biden Sends Out Invitation List to His ‘Democracy Summit’
15:14 GMT‘Peaceful Shopping?’ Social Media Riled as Public Warned Not to Call California Crime Wave 'Looting'
15:03 GMTMemes Flood Social Media After Congress MP Takes Aim at Modi Gov’t for Soaring Tomato Prices
15:03 GMTParliament Building Burned Down as Protesters in Solomon Islands Demand PM’s Resignation – Video
15:02 GMTDavid Cameron Lobbied LLoyds Director on Behalf of Controversial Greensill Capital Deal
15:02 GMT'Shameless & Unwatchable': Italian Media Slams Juventus After Stunning UCL Defeat to Chelsea
15:02 GMTNetizens Mock Pakistani Minister For Confusing Garlic for Ginger During Press Conference
14:48 GMTMoldova Asks to Pay for Gas on 26 November, Gazprom Agrees Not to Stop Supplies
14:32 GMTFBI Agent Reportedly Develops Havana Syndrome During Stint Near Russia
14:27 GMTMoscow Court Rules $280,000 Facebook Fine Legal
14:20 GMTUnidentified Perpetrators Set Car of Mayor of France's Briancon on Fire - Video
14:14 GMTChinese Analyst Warns India of Revenge Cyber Attack, Accuses New Delhi of Dancing to US’ Tune
14:01 GMTNew Concept of Artificial Magnetic Field to Help Terraform Mars Unveiled by Scientists
13:52 GMTSputnik Vaccine for Teenagers to Be Available on International Markets, RDIF CEO Says
13:40 GMT‘Game Changer’ Study on the Cusp of Breakthough Into Mystery Behind Source of Fast Radio Bursts
13:38 GMTBollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut Booked for Calling Sikh Farmers 'Khalistani Terrorists'
13:16 GMT'We Will Never Stop Fighting for This Club!': Ronaldo After Man Utd's UCL Triumph Over Villarreal
13:14 GMTJoe Biden is Throwing His Hat Into the 2024 Ring, But Do Democrats Really Want Him to Run?
13:13 GMTOlaf Scholz to Become Merkel's Successor as German Chancellor