Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/millennia-old-pits-surrounding-ancient-site-near-stonehenge-dug-by-humans--media-1090996412.html
Millennia-Old Pits Surrounding Ancient Site Near Stonehenge Dug by Humans – Media
Millennia-Old Pits Surrounding Ancient Site Near Stonehenge Dug by Humans – Media
The pits are arranged in a circle about 2 kilometres in diameter, with the ancient site known as Durrington Walls situated in its centre. 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-24T18:47+0000
2021-11-24T18:47+0000
united kingdom
tech
study
pit
stonehenge
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106803/17/1068031774_0:251:2751:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_1f7377fd6010437fe427a61461704973.jpg
A series of deep ancient pits located in the vicinity of Stonehenge appears to be the work of humans, despite archaeologists initially believing they had formed naturally, The Guardian reports.The pits are aligned in a circle about 2 kilometres in diameter with Durrington Walls, which the newspaper calls "one of Britain’s largest henge monuments," located in the centre. The site is situated about 1.9 miles northeast of Stonehenge.Professor Vincent Gaffney of Bradford University who headed the team that made the discovery noted that part of the circle did not survive, and that analysis of nine of the pits was conducted during the latest fieldwork.The pits were dug about 4,500 years ago, with each being about 10 metres wide and 5 metres deep, the newspaper notes, adding that “science supports the theory” that they were likely dug by Stonehenge’s Neolithic builders.The study of the pits involved the use of optically stimulated luminescence (OSL), which dates the last time sediment was exposed to sunlight. Dr. Tim Kinnaird from the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of St Andrews, the person who conducted the tests, said: "These proved beyond doubt that the pits date to around 2,400 BC."Kinnaird also noted that the pits are "all very similar, which is fascinating," with the newspaper pointing out that the pits would’ve been of different sizes if they were natural features.Gaffney also said that the pits were in use from the late Neolithic until the middle Bronze Age, adding that "these things are being maintained beyond the monumental phases of Stonehenge."The newspaper also writes that while Stonehenge was "positioned in relation to the solstices, the boundary of pits may have had cosmological significance."
https://sputniknews.com/20210423/artefacts-found-in-grave-near-stonehenge-may-hint-at-sites-true-nature-media-says-1082710251.html
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106803/17/1068031774_10:0:2741:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_90d1638d124351f59f858f9a394ed84a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united kingdom, tech, study, pit, stonehenge

Millennia-Old Pits Surrounding Ancient Site Near Stonehenge Dug by Humans – Media

18:47 GMT 24.11.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Andrew Cowie / Stonehenge
Stonehenge - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Andrew Cowie /
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The pits are arranged in a circle about 2 kilometres in diameter, with the ancient site known as Durrington Walls situated in its centre.
A series of deep ancient pits located in the vicinity of Stonehenge appears to be the work of humans, despite archaeologists initially believing they had formed naturally, The Guardian reports.
The pits are aligned in a circle about 2 kilometres in diameter with Durrington Walls, which the newspaper calls "one of Britain’s largest henge monuments," located in the centre. The site is situated about 1.9 miles northeast of Stonehenge.
Professor Vincent Gaffney of Bradford University who headed the team that made the discovery noted that part of the circle did not survive, and that analysis of nine of the pits was conducted during the latest fieldwork.
"We’ve now looked at nearly half of them and they’re all the same. So effectively this really does say this is one enormous structure," Gaffney said. "It may have evolved from a natural feature, but we haven’t located that. So it’s the largest prehistoric structure found in Britain."
The pits were dug about 4,500 years ago, with each being about 10 metres wide and 5 metres deep, the newspaper notes, adding that “science supports the theory” that they were likely dug by Stonehenge’s Neolithic builders.
Stonehenge - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2021
Artefacts Found in Grave Near Stonehenge May Hint at Site’s True Nature, Media Says
23 April, 18:50 GMT
The study of the pits involved the use of optically stimulated luminescence (OSL), which dates the last time sediment was exposed to sunlight. Dr. Tim Kinnaird from the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of St Andrews, the person who conducted the tests, said: "These proved beyond doubt that the pits date to around 2,400 BC."
Kinnaird also noted that the pits are "all very similar, which is fascinating," with the newspaper pointing out that the pits would’ve been of different sizes if they were natural features.
"There’s a real revolution in dating technology happening with OSL. You date the sediments directly. Traditional dating relies on us finding a bit of bone or charcoal and then we date that," Gaffney remarked. "We don’t date the soil. OSL does that."
Gaffney also said that the pits were in use from the late Neolithic until the middle Bronze Age, adding that "these things are being maintained beyond the monumental phases of Stonehenge."
The newspaper also writes that while Stonehenge was "positioned in relation to the solstices, the boundary of pits may have had cosmological significance."
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:58 GMT'World's First Tractor Beam' Could Help Save Earth From Gaining 'Saturn Rings' Made of Space Junk
18:47 GMTMillennia-Old Pits Surrounding Ancient Site Near Stonehenge Dug by Humans – Media
18:42 GMTAll Three Defendents in Ahmaud Arbery Case Found Guilty of Murder
18:41 GMTLegendary Swedish Band ABBA Secures First-Ever Grammy Nomination After Comeback
18:12 GMTA Look at Future German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and His Stance on COVID, Russia, Foreign Policy
17:52 GMTIndian Parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir Receives Death Threats From 'ISIS (Daesh) Kashmir'
17:52 GMTBelarus Accuses Polish Military of Shooting at Migrants to Prevent Border Crossing
17:25 GMTTop US General Says Iran ‘Very Close’ to Being Able to Build Nuclear Weapon
17:19 GMTUS Air Force to Award $410Mln in Contracts in 2022 to Prepare Base for B-21 Bomber
17:07 GMTFrench FM Slams AUKUS Pact, Says Transferring Military Nuclear Tech Outside P-5 A ‘Trend of Concern’
16:49 GMTNewly-Elected Swedish PM Andersson Resigns on First Day
16:43 GMT'I Showed Him What a Successful Acting Career Looks Like': WATCH Priyanka Chopra Roast Nick Jonas
16:21 GMTIndian Government Approves Proposal to Overturn Contentious Farm Laws
16:03 GMTSystem for Monitoring Water Reserves in Iranian Dams Reportedly Hit by Cyberattack
16:00 GMTUS Blacklists 27 Entities Including 12 in China Over National Security Concerns
15:41 GMTAnti-Corruption Bureau Finds 'Cash Pipelines' at Indian Engineer's Residence - Video
15:41 GMTLondon High Court Finds Claims in 'Putin Book' About Roman Abramovich Defamatory
15:36 GMTBiden Nominates Shalanda Young as White House Budget Office Director
15:29 GMTNew Trump Tower Bar Offers $45 Presidential Cocktail With Side of Diet Coke, Beef Sliders
15:20 GMTTurkey, Hungary and Egypt Snubbed as Joe Biden Sends Out Invitation List to His ‘Democracy Summit’