Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/london-high-court-finds-claims-in-putin-book-about-roman-abramovich-defamatory-1090991385.html
London High Court Finds Claims in 'Putin Book' About Roman Abramovich Defamatory
London High Court Finds Claims in 'Putin Book' About Roman Abramovich Defamatory
Judge Amanda Tipples said in a Wednesday ruling that a book by a former Financial Times' Moscow correspondent contained “defamatory” allegations about Roman... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-24T15:41+0000
2021-11-24T15:41+0000
roman abramovich
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090993963_0:63:2901:1695_1920x0_80_0_0_f0d7f64a565b2da780b3674241034cdf.jpg
"Putin's People: How the KGB Took Back Russia and Then Took On The West" by Catherine Belton alleges that Russian President Vladimir Putin has overseen vast amounts of money being pumped out of Russia to secure influence abroad. This, according to the book published by HarperCollins, includes the purchase of Chelsea Football Club in 2003 by Abramovich.The judge called these allegations "defamatory of the claimant," whose spokesperson said "we welcome today's judgement" and called for the "false and defamatory claims about Mr. Abramovich to be corrected as soon as possible."Passages from the book allege that Abramovich is "under the control of President Vladimir Putin" and "has had to make the fortune from his business empire available for the use of President Putin and his regime."Another defamatory claim the book makes, mentioned by the judge, is that Abramovich played the role of "cashier" for Putin.The rulings concerned Tipples’ interpretation of how parts of the books would be understood by ordinary readers, not if they were true or not. Initial hearings took place in July, when the claimants’ lawyers presented the court with lists of statements in the book they found offensive.This came after initial hearings in July when lawyers for the claimants, Abramovich and Russian oil company Rosneft, presented the judge with a lists of what they said were offending passages in the book.Among the sources quoted by the book include exiled Russian billionaire Sergei Pugachev.
https://sputniknews.com/20210213/the-independent-apologises-to-russias-abramovich-for-unfounded-allegation-1082067189.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090993963_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b44db714802d06d78fe17caca0215aed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
roman abramovich, vladimir putin

London High Court Finds Claims in 'Putin Book' About Roman Abramovich Defamatory

15:41 GMT 24.11.2021
© Sputnik / Evgeniya Novozhenina  / Go to the photo bankRoman Abramovich
Roman Abramovich - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
© Sputnik / Evgeniya Novozhenina
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Judge Amanda Tipples said in a Wednesday ruling that a book by a former Financial Times' Moscow correspondent contained “defamatory” allegations about Roman Abramovich and presented them as fact, not opinion.
"Putin's People: How the KGB Took Back Russia and Then Took On The West" by Catherine Belton alleges that Russian President Vladimir Putin has overseen vast amounts of money being pumped out of Russia to secure influence abroad.
This, according to the book published by HarperCollins, includes the purchase of Chelsea Football Club in 2003 by Abramovich.
The judge called these allegations "defamatory of the claimant," whose spokesperson said "we welcome today's judgement" and called for the "false and defamatory claims about Mr. Abramovich to be corrected as soon as possible."
Passages from the book allege that Abramovich is "under the control of President Vladimir Putin" and "has had to make the fortune from his business empire available for the use of President Putin and his regime."
Another defamatory claim the book makes, mentioned by the judge, is that Abramovich played the role of "cashier" for Putin.

The rulings concerned Tipples’ interpretation of how parts of the books would be understood by ordinary readers, not if they were true or not.
Roman Abramovich - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2021
The Independent Apologises to Russia's Abramovich for Unfounded Allegation
13 February, 18:08 GMT
Initial hearings took place in July, when the claimants’ lawyers presented the court with lists of statements in the book they found offensive.
This came after initial hearings in July when lawyers for the claimants, Abramovich and Russian oil company Rosneft, presented the judge with a lists of what they said were offending passages in the book.
Among the sources quoted by the book include exiled Russian billionaire Sergei Pugachev.
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:03 GMTSystem for Monitoring Water Reserves in Iranian Dams Reportedly Hit by Cyberattack
16:00 GMTUS Blacklists 27 Entities Including 12 in China Over National Security Concerns
15:41 GMTAnti-Corruption Bureau Finds 'Cash Pipelines' at Indian Engineer's Residence - Video
15:41 GMTLondon High Court Finds Claims in 'Putin Book' About Roman Abramovich Defamatory
15:36 GMTBiden Nominates Shalanda Young as White House Budget Office Director
15:29 GMTNew Trump Tower Bar Offers $45 Presidential Cocktail With Side of Diet Coke, Beef Sliders
15:20 GMTTurkey, Hungary and Egypt Snubbed as Joe Biden Sends Out Invitation List to His ‘Democracy Summit’
15:14 GMT‘Peaceful Shopping?’ Social Media Riled as Public Warned Not to Call California Crime Wave 'Looting'
15:03 GMTMemes Flood Social Media After Congress MP Takes Aim at Modi Gov’t for Soaring Tomato Prices
15:03 GMTParliament Building Burned Down as Protesters in Solomon Islands Demand PM’s Resignation – Video
15:02 GMTDavid Cameron Lobbied LLoyds Director on Behalf of Controversial Greensill Capital Deal
15:02 GMT'Shameless & Unwatchable': Italian Media Slams Juventus After Stunning UCL Defeat to Chelsea
15:02 GMTNetizens Mock Pakistani Minister For Confusing Garlic for Ginger During Press Conference
14:48 GMTMoldova Asks to Pay for Gas on 26 November, Gazprom Agrees Not to Stop Supplies
14:32 GMTFBI Agent Reportedly Develops Havana Syndrome During Stint Near Russia
14:27 GMTMoscow Court Rules $280,000 Facebook Fine Legal
14:20 GMTUnidentified Perpetrators Set Car of Mayor of France's Briancon on Fire - Video
14:14 GMTChinese Analyst Warns India of Revenge Cyber Attack, Accuses New Delhi of Dancing to US’ Tune
14:01 GMTNew Concept of Artificial Magnetic Field to Help Terraform Mars Unveiled by Scientists
13:52 GMTSputnik Vaccine for Teenagers to Be Available on International Markets, RDIF CEO Says