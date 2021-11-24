https://sputniknews.com/20211124/legendary-swedish-band-abba-secures-first-ever-grammy-nomination-after-comeback-1090996880.html

The beloved Swedish band has made headlines after a triumphant return with their new album "Voyage." 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

ABBA, the iconic band with a 48-year history, has never – much to the surprise of many – been nominated for a Grammy. However, this changed on Wednesday as the award nominations were announced, with the Swedes finally securing a nomination for Record of the Year for their song "I Still Have Faith In You."It marks the first ever Grammy nod to Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. They will face tough competition from Jon Batiste and his song "Freedom," Justin Bieber's hip hop hit "Peaches," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga's "I Get A Kick Out Of You," Lil Nas X' banger "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," Billie Eilish's emotional ballad "Happier Than Ever," Doja Cat and SZA's "Kiss Me More," along with Olivia Rodrigo's mega-successful debut singe "Drivers License" and Silk Sonic's "Leave The Door Open."ABBA are already legends in the game after being inducted into the Recording Academy Hall of Fame for their 1975 song "Mamma Mia." The band is also known for hits like "Waterloo" (1974), 1976's "Dancing Queen," and "Money, Money, Money."The band's 2021 album, "Voyage," was released after a 40-year hiatus that followed the 1981 album "The Visitors." Announced in September, the album stormed to the top of the charts after its release in November – like the four-decade break never happened.The 64th Grammy ceremony will take place on 31 January 2022.

2021

