A new Prichal node module launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome to the International Space Station atop a Progress M-UM spacecraft.The node module will attach itself to the Nauka module - the primary laboratory of the Russian Orbital Segment - which docked with the ISS in late July. The Prichal module is expected to add to the capabilities of the Russian segment.The Russian segment of the ISS consists of five modules, with the latest addition being the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module. Nauka docked with the ISS on July 29 after fourteen years waiting on Earth and eight days of orbital flight. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Launch of Russia’s Prichal Module to ISS From Baikonur
The new module has five ports for receiving either manned or cargo ships, as well as other modules. In January-February 2022, Prichal is expected to be fully connected to the ISS.
