International
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/kremlin-views-us-democracies-summit-negatively-1090983053.html
Kremlin Views US Democracies Summit Negatively
Kremlin Views US Democracies Summit Negatively
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin views the convocation of the Summit for Democracy by the United States negatively, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday... 24.11.2021
"We have a negative attitude, of course, to this upcoming event. This is nothing more than, you know, some kind of attempt to draw some new dividing lines. We fought in the early 1990s to remove these dividing lines. But now the United States, unfortunately, prefers to create new dividing lines and divide countries into good, in their mind, and bad, also in their mind," Peskov told reporters.
Kremlin Views US Democracies Summit Negatively

10:33 GMT 24.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / YURI KADOBNOVA man walks in front of a tower of the Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry building in central Moscow on September 10, 2020.
A man walks in front of a tower of the Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry building in central Moscow on September 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / YURI KADOBNOV
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin views the convocation of the Summit for Democracy by the United States negatively, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that this is an attempt to divide nations.
“We have a negative attitude, of course, to this upcoming event. This is nothing more than, you know, some kind of attempt to draw some new dividing lines. We fought in the early 1990s to remove these dividing lines. But now the United States, unfortunately, prefers to create new dividing lines and divide countries into good, in their mind, and bad, also in their mind," Peskov told reporters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Alexandar Vucic, will discuss gas issues and fight against COVID-19 during their bilateral meeting in Sochi on Thursday, Dmitry Peskov said.
"As for gas, yes, we have repeatedly heard statements by Vucic that this issue will be raised. It can be assumed that, of course, it will also be discussed and will be on the agenda. Of course, the issues of combating COVID will be touched upon and, which is very important, the situation in the Balkans, which is not the easiest one. And in general, the exchange of views on the international situation, which is no less alarming," Peskov told reporters.
The spokesman also called the upcoming talks "very important negotiations with our ally and friend."
The annual press conference of Vladimir Putin will take place before the New Year, different dates are being considered, Peskov said.
"Both this date [23 December] and others are also being considered. A press conference will take place before the New Year," Peskov told reporters.
Russia is unaware if American Javelin complexes were used in Donbass by Kiev or not, Kremlin spokesman Peskov stressed.

"We do not have information on where and how they were used. But the fact that they are there is an obvious fact ... The situation remains very, very alarming," Peskov told reporters.
