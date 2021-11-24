https://sputniknews.com/20211124/kremlin-views-us-democracies-summit-negatively-1090983053.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin views the convocation of the Summit for Democracy by the United States negatively, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

“We have a negative attitude, of course, to this upcoming event. This is nothing more than, you know, some kind of attempt to draw some new dividing lines. We fought in the early 1990s to remove these dividing lines. But now the United States, unfortunately, prefers to create new dividing lines and divide countries into good, in their mind, and bad, also in their mind," Peskov told reporters.Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Alexandar Vucic, will discuss gas issues and fight against COVID-19 during their bilateral meeting in Sochi on Thursday, Dmitry Peskov said.The spokesman also called the upcoming talks "very important negotiations with our ally and friend."The annual press conference of Vladimir Putin will take place before the New Year, different dates are being considered, Peskov said.Russia is unaware if American Javelin complexes were used in Donbass by Kiev or not, Kremlin spokesman Peskov stressed."We do not have information on where and how they were used. But the fact that they are there is an obvious fact ... The situation remains very, very alarming," Peskov told reporters.

