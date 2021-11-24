Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/jan-6th-investigators-call-in-trump-allies-silent-on-fbi-agent-provocateurs-1090964337.html
Jan. 6th Investigators Call in Trump Allies, Silent on FBI 'Agent Provocateurs'
Jan. 6th Investigators Call in Trump Allies, Silent on FBI 'Agent Provocateurs'
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about a new Taiwanese diplomatic office opening inside the EU, Biden's billing his... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-24T08:02+0000
2021-11-24T10:26+0000
us
eu
china
economy
inflation
taiwan
fault lines
russiagate
us-china trade war
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090964225_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_4dbfc68ce8f867069e4a7094bb91c047.png
Jan. 6th Investigators Call In Trump Allies, Silent on FBI 'Agent Provocateurs'
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about a new Taiwanese diplomatic office opening inside the EU, Biden's billing his 'BBB' act as a cure for inflation, investigations into Jan. 6th and if alleged FBI involvement will receive any spotlight.
Guests:Peter Oliver - RT Correspondent | New Taiwanese 'Representative Office' in Lithuania Puts EU in Weird SpotSteve Grumbine - Progressive Activist | Biden Bills 'Build Back Better' as Boon for EconomyTyler Nixon - Attorney for Roger Stone | Roger Stone to Plead Fifth to Jan. 6th CommitteeIn the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about the diplomatic implications of a new Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania, a move that many officials in Brussels back but opens questions as the EU officially recognizes a One China policy.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Steve Grumbine for an analysis on what's inside Biden's trademark but skinned down 'Build Back Better' bill that now faces the scrutiny of the Senate.In the third hour, Tyler Nixon joined the conversation to talk about subpoenas issued by the House subcommittee investigating Jan. 6th to multiple Donald Trump allies, drawing parallels to earlier investigations into Russiagate.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
eu
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090964225_239:0:1172:700_1920x0_80_0_0_049e601b280a2185f2ab92fa5a5ebe5e.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, eu, china, economy, inflation, taiwan, fault lines, russiagate, us-china trade war, аудио, radio

Jan. 6th Investigators Call in Trump Allies, Silent on FBI 'Agent Provocateurs'

08:02 GMT 24.11.2021 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 24.11.2021)
Jan. 6th Investigators Call In Trump Allies, Silent on FBI 'Agent Provocateurs'
Subscribe
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
All materials
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about a new Taiwanese diplomatic office opening inside the EU, Biden's billing his 'BBB' act as a cure for inflation, investigations into Jan. 6th and if alleged FBI involvement will receive any spotlight.
Guests:
Peter Oliver - RT Correspondent | New Taiwanese 'Representative Office' in Lithuania Puts EU in Weird Spot
Steve Grumbine - Progressive Activist | Biden Bills 'Build Back Better' as Boon for Economy
Tyler Nixon - Attorney for Roger Stone | Roger Stone to Plead Fifth to Jan. 6th Committee
In the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about the diplomatic implications of a new Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania, a move that many officials in Brussels back but opens questions as the EU officially recognizes a One China policy.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Steve Grumbine for an analysis on what's inside Biden's trademark but skinned down 'Build Back Better' bill that now faces the scrutiny of the Senate.
In the third hour, Tyler Nixon joined the conversation to talk about subpoenas issued by the House subcommittee investigating Jan. 6th to multiple Donald Trump allies, drawing parallels to earlier investigations into Russiagate.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:50 GMTBritish Army to Switch Main Training Base From Canada to Oman in Move Seen as Hostile to Iran
10:43 GMTTrump Says He Welcomed Kyle Rittenhouse to Mar-a-Lago Following Acquittal
10:42 GMTNATO's Increased Activities Forces Moscow to Build Up Non-Nuclear Deterrence, Defence Minister Says
10:39 GMTGazprom Says Not Received Moldova’s Gas Payment, 48-Hour Deadline Expires on Wednesday
10:33 GMTChina Slams US for Inviting Taiwan to ‘Summit for Democracy’
10:33 GMTKremlin Views US Democracies Summit Negatively
10:04 GMTTaliban Wants to Discuss With US Recognition of Its Gov’t and Unfreezing of Afghan Assets
10:04 GMTChinese Firms Explore Lithium Projects In Afghanistan, But Risks Remain
09:54 GMTPentagon Announces Creation of UFO Task Force With 'Unpronouncable' Name
09:35 GMTSwedish Parliament Elects Female Prime Minister For First Time in History
09:34 GMTAfghan Banking Sector Already Collapsed, Former Vice President Says
09:32 GMTAs Hamas' Popularity Grows, Analyst Says It Won't Trigger a Full-Scale Confrontation With Israel
08:59 GMTChina to Release Oil From Reserves in Accordance With Its Own Needs, Foreign Ministry Says
08:43 GMTBoJo Reportedly Urged to Reshuffle Team Amid Ire Over ‘Chatty Pig’ Who Tagged CBI Speech 'Shambolic'
08:41 GMTEinstein's Manuscript on Theory of Relativity Sells for Over $15 Million - Christie's
08:35 GMTHow Confusing COVID Messaging & Chronic Underinvestment in UK Healthcare Caused Soaring Wait Lists
07:18 GMTAround 600 Google Employees Sign Manifesto Against Forced COVID-19 Vaccination, Reports Say
07:08 GMTPedophile Epstein Said He Was Too Much of a ‘Coward’ To Kill Himself Weeks Before His Death in Jail
06:49 GMTUS Extends Invitation to 110 Countries for Democracy Summit, Leaves Out Russia, China
06:34 GMTNorwegian Fertiliser Giant Debuts World's First Fully Electric Container Ship