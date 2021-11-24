https://sputniknews.com/20211124/jan-6th-investigators-call-in-trump-allies-silent-on-fbi-agent-provocateurs-1090964337.html

Jan. 6th Investigators Call in Trump Allies, Silent on FBI 'Agent Provocateurs'

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about a new Taiwanese diplomatic office opening inside the EU, Biden's billing his... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

Jan. 6th Investigators Call In Trump Allies, Silent on FBI 'Agent Provocateurs' On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about a new Taiwanese diplomatic office opening inside the EU, Biden's billing his 'BBB' act as a cure for inflation, investigations into Jan. 6th and if alleged FBI involvement will receive any spotlight.

Guests:Peter Oliver - RT Correspondent | New Taiwanese 'Representative Office' in Lithuania Puts EU in Weird SpotSteve Grumbine - Progressive Activist | Biden Bills 'Build Back Better' as Boon for EconomyTyler Nixon - Attorney for Roger Stone | Roger Stone to Plead Fifth to Jan. 6th CommitteeIn the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about the diplomatic implications of a new Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania, a move that many officials in Brussels back but opens questions as the EU officially recognizes a One China policy.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Steve Grumbine for an analysis on what's inside Biden's trademark but skinned down 'Build Back Better' bill that now faces the scrutiny of the Senate.In the third hour, Tyler Nixon joined the conversation to talk about subpoenas issued by the House subcommittee investigating Jan. 6th to multiple Donald Trump allies, drawing parallels to earlier investigations into Russiagate.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

