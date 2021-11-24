https://sputniknews.com/20211124/investments-without-accountability-how-corruption-led-to-afghanistans-fall-to-taliban-1090977228.html

Investments Without Accountability: How Corruption Led to Afghanistan's Fall to Taliban

Born in Afghanistan in 1992, Wahidullah Azizi never had a birth certificate because, like many newborns in his country, his mother gave birth to him at home instead of in a hospital. When his father tried to obtain a national identification (ID) card for him after the new government took over the country following the US invasion in 2001, the Afghan officials told his father that Azizi looked much older and decided to register him as though he was born in 1990.As a result, instead of showing his real age, Azizi’s passport has always carried the age the Afghan officials gave him.Azizi, who has been working for various anti-corruption organization in Afghanistan since 2016, argued that this kind of attitude from Afghan officials led to deeply rooted corruption under the previous government in Afghanistan before the Taliban took over the country in August.Before the US invasion, people frowned at corrupt practices in Afghanistan. But graft and double-dealing has since become widely accepted under the previous government in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, Azizi explained.Investment Driven CorruptionBefore the United States ousted the Taliban government in Afghanistan in 2001, the country had been plagued by domestic conflicts for decades. Each time a new conflict arose, the new war would become a new opportunity for people to generate profits and make a living.While the US invasion brought relative peace to Afghanistan, it also injected an unprecedented amount of investments into the country's economy. The United States has spent over $2.26 trillion in Afghanistan since 2001, according to the Costs of War Project at Brown University.Instead of making a living from fighting in various domestic conflicts, Afghans found a new way to make money: getting a piece of the massive investments from the United States.Azizi believed the competition for US investments was the root cause of the widespread corruption under the previous government in Afghanistan.Injecting massive amounts of investments into a war-torn country was a fatal mistake in US policies in Afghanistan, Azizi pointed out.Instead of simply offering the investments, the United States also needed to teach the Afghan government how to make use of the aid money properly, Azizi suggested.The activist added that a lot of the US investments actually went back to big American corporations that became major contractors on various projects in Afghanistan.Not Worth Fighting ForWhen the news of the Taliban occupying a number of cities in Afghanistan first emerged in early August, most people in the country didn’t imagine that the US-backed government would completely collapse within two weeks.When Azizi first heard the news of the Taliban’s advance, he called his mother who lives in Mazar-i-Sharif to find out the latest situation. He was shocked when his mother told him that the Taliban had already taken over the city.The anti-corruption activist believed that the deeply rooted corruption under the previous Afghan government was a key factor in the Taliban’s apparent invincibility because the government forces had no motivation to fight.The fact that previous Afghan president Ashraf Ghani offered key roles in the military to Afghans, who received Western education and came from the overseas diaspora, may have brewed discontent and mistrust among the more experienced military officers, Azizi added.Many Afghans, including the soldiers under the previous government, may face reprisals from the Taliban for their previous activities in assisting the US forces or serving under the previous government. But the Taliban also faces daunting challenges of how to govern properly once in power and provide sufficient economic opportunities and jobs for Afghans, the activist pointed out.Azizi, who completed his studies in Germany last month after arriving there in September 2020, said he wouldn’t mind considering moving back to Afghanistan if the situation stabilizes and new job opportunities emerge.Compared to taking low-end service industry jobs as many newly arrived immigrants do in Europe, Azizi would prefer to continue to leverage his expertise and previous experience to work on something that has bearing to Afghanistan.His biggest concerns under the Taliban rule in Afghanistan were the fate of his two younger sisters, who may face further restrictions on education and employment after new segregation policies between men and women were introduced.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

