International
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/indian-parliamentarian-gautam-gambhir-receives-death-threats-from-isis-daesh-kashmir-1090985744.html
Indian Parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir Receives Death Threats From 'ISIS (Daesh) Kashmir'
Indian Parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir Receives Death Threats From 'ISIS (Daesh) Kashmir'
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir has been targeted by various terrorist organisations since becoming a legislator in 2019. The... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
Cricketer-turned-Indian parliamentarian Gambhir from the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday complained to police about getting another death threat from "ISIS Kashmir" (Daesh*). The email – which is the second death threat – was sent from the email ID "isiskashmir@gmail.com." "We intended to kill you, but you survived yesterday," it reads. "If you love the life of your family, stay away from politics and the Kashmir issue." The email also included a video shot outside Gambhir's Delhi residence.On Tuesday evening, Gambhir received his first death threat from "ISIS Kashmir" and the Delhi Police launched a probe on Wednesday morning. The first email read, "We are going to kill you and your family."Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shweta Chauhan said that the authorities are investigating. "Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir’s residence in Rajendra Nagar," Chauhan said.Gambhir is known for his outspoken nature and has often clashed with Pakistani cricketers, including Shahid Afridi, on Twitter over their views on Kashmir.Jammu and Kashmir has been disputed between Indian and Pakistan since 1947. While India claims sovereignty over the entire region, it's currently administered in parts by both countries.* Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries
© AP Photo / Bikas DasDelhi Daredevils' Gautam Gambhir walks back after his dismissal during VIVO IPL cricket T20 match against Kolkata Night Riders in Kolkata, India. April 16, 2018.
Delhi Daredevils' Gautam Gambhir walks back after his dismissal during VIVO IPL cricket T20 match against Kolkata Night Riders in Kolkata, India. April 16, 2018.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir has been targeted by various terrorist organisations since becoming a legislator in 2019. The former cricketer's stand on the disputed region of Kashmir, his COVID-19 relief work in Delhi, and support for the country's armed forces have irked anti-India militant groups.
Cricketer-turned-Indian parliamentarian Gambhir from the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday complained to police about getting another death threat from "ISIS Kashmir" (Daesh*).
The email – which is the second death threat – was sent from the email ID "isiskashmir@gmail.com." "We intended to kill you, but you survived yesterday," it reads. "If you love the life of your family, stay away from politics and the Kashmir issue." The email also included a video shot outside Gambhir's Delhi residence.
On Tuesday evening, Gambhir received his first death threat from "ISIS Kashmir" and the Delhi Police launched a probe on Wednesday morning. The first email read, "We are going to kill you and your family."
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shweta Chauhan said that the authorities are investigating. "Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir’s residence in Rajendra Nagar," Chauhan said.
Gambhir is known for his outspoken nature and has often clashed with Pakistani cricketers, including Shahid Afridi, on Twitter over their views on Kashmir.
Jammu and Kashmir has been disputed between Indian and Pakistan since 1947. While India claims sovereignty over the entire region, it's currently administered in parts by both countries.
* Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries
