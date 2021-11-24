https://sputniknews.com/20211124/indian-parliamentarian-gautam-gambhir-receives-death-threats-from-isis-daesh-kashmir-1090985744.html

Indian Parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir Receives Death Threats From 'ISIS (Daesh) Kashmir'

Indian Parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir Receives Death Threats From 'ISIS (Daesh) Kashmir'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir has been targeted by various terrorist organisations since becoming a legislator in 2019. The... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-24T17:52+0000

2021-11-24T17:52+0000

2021-11-24T17:52+0000

sport

terrorist

sputnik

militant group

threat

cricket

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

sport

sport

isis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090994771_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_51809e20ed0e90345e8c1994176eb162.jpg

Cricketer-turned-Indian parliamentarian Gambhir from the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday complained to police about getting another death threat from "ISIS Kashmir" (Daesh*). The email – which is the second death threat – was sent from the email ID "isiskashmir@gmail.com." "We intended to kill you, but you survived yesterday," it reads. "If you love the life of your family, stay away from politics and the Kashmir issue." The email also included a video shot outside Gambhir's Delhi residence.On Tuesday evening, Gambhir received his first death threat from "ISIS Kashmir" and the Delhi Police launched a probe on Wednesday morning. The first email read, "We are going to kill you and your family."Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shweta Chauhan said that the authorities are investigating. "Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir’s residence in Rajendra Nagar," Chauhan said.Gambhir is known for his outspoken nature and has often clashed with Pakistani cricketers, including Shahid Afridi, on Twitter over their views on Kashmir.Jammu and Kashmir has been disputed between Indian and Pakistan since 1947. While India claims sovereignty over the entire region, it's currently administered in parts by both countries.* Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, terrorist, sputnik, militant group, threat, cricket, bharatiya janata party (bjp), sport, sport, isis, mp, cricket, daesh, daesh militants, terrorist group, militant groups, india