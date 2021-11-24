Registration was successful!
Indian Government Approves Proposal to Overturn Contentious Farm Laws
The Union Cabinet of India on Wednesday approved proposals to repeal three contentious farm laws that have led to massive protests by farmers in the country. The new Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 will roll back three Bills passed into law last year – the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. The new Bill comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement that the farm laws will be repealed. It will be tabled in Parliament's forthcoming session, according to federal minister Anurag Thakur. Thakur also said it is the government's priority to repeal these laws in this session. After the proposed Bill was approved, several politicians from opposition parties welcomed the move.Former Bihar state chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav, also congratulated the farmers and said that the fight will continue until a law is formed on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops. Farmer leader, Rakesh Tikait, also called for a decision on MSP as well as for compensation for the farmers who died during the protest.According to media reports, India's Ministry of Agriculture is said to have finalised this new Bill after holding talks with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Since November last year, farmers - mainly from the states of Punjab, western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana - have been protesting at three border points of Delhi against the controversial farm laws.
Sputnik International
Sushmita Panda
Sushmita Panda
Sputnik International
Sputnik International
narendra modi, india, protest, farmers

16:21 GMT 24.11.2021
Sushmita Panda
Sushmita Panda
Almost ever since the Indian government passed the farm laws in September last year, nearly 40 farmers' unions have been protesting against them at the Delhi borders. The new Bill to repeal the farm laws will now be introduced in the forthcoming Winter Session of the Parliament, scheduled to begin on 29 November.
The Union Cabinet of India on Wednesday approved proposals to repeal three contentious farm laws that have led to massive protests by farmers in the country.
The new Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 will roll back three Bills passed into law last year – the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.
The new Bill comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement that the farm laws will be repealed. It will be tabled in Parliament's forthcoming session, according to federal minister Anurag Thakur.
Thakur also said it is the government's priority to repeal these laws in this session.
Indian farmers participate in a protest while blocking a major highway to mark 100 days of the ongoing farmer protests against new farm laws along the Delhi-Haryana border near New Delhi, India, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Thousands of farmers have hunkered down outside New Delhi’s borders since late November to voice their anger against three laws passed by Parliament last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government says the laws are necessary to modernize agriculture but farmers say they will leave them poorer and at the mercy of big corporations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
Indian PM Modi Announces Controversial Farm Laws to Be Withdrawn, Urges Farmers to End Protests
19 November, 05:31 GMT

"Today, the Union Cabinet led by PM [Modi] completed formalities to repeal the three Farm Laws. During the forthcoming session of the Parliament, it will be our priority to take back these three laws," Thakur said.

After the proposed Bill was approved, several politicians from opposition parties welcomed the move.

"It is good that [the government] has come out with a Bill to repeal farm laws. But there are more issues that need to be addressed, including MSP and compensation to 800 farmers who died during the agitation. We will seek clarity on these issues from the government in parliament," Congress politician KC Venugopal said.

Former Bihar state chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav, also congratulated the farmers and said that the fight will continue until a law is formed on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops.

I congratulate farmers for their victory [over the farm laws]. They have emerged victorious. Narendra Modi and arrogance have been defeated. This struggle will continue until a law on MSP is made. I demand that the government bring a law on MSP," said Yadav, quoted by ANI.

Farmer leader, Rakesh Tikait, also called for a decision on MSP as well as for compensation for the farmers who died during the protest.

"Our demands also include deaths of more than 700 farmers as well as MSP. The government needs to talk about this too. If the government agrees before 26 January then we will go," Tikait was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

According to media reports, India's Ministry of Agriculture is said to have finalised this new Bill after holding talks with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut attends the trailer launch of her movie Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Dec.18, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
Actress Kangana Ranaut Leads Chorus of Disapproval Over Modi's 'Shameful' Withdrawal of Farm Laws
19 November, 11:21 GMT
Since November last year, farmers - mainly from the states of Punjab, western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana - have been protesting at three border points of Delhi against the controversial farm laws.
