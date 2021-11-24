https://sputniknews.com/20211124/indian-government-approves-proposal-to-overturn-contentious-farm-laws-1090986966.html

Indian Government Approves Proposal to Overturn Contentious Farm Laws

Almost ever since the Indian government passed the farm laws in September last year, nearly 40 farmers' unions have been protesting against them at the Delhi... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Union Cabinet of India on Wednesday approved proposals to repeal three contentious farm laws that have led to massive protests by farmers in the country. The new Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 will roll back three Bills passed into law last year – the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. The new Bill comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement that the farm laws will be repealed. It will be tabled in Parliament's forthcoming session, according to federal minister Anurag Thakur. Thakur also said it is the government's priority to repeal these laws in this session. After the proposed Bill was approved, several politicians from opposition parties welcomed the move.Former Bihar state chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav, also congratulated the farmers and said that the fight will continue until a law is formed on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops. Farmer leader, Rakesh Tikait, also called for a decision on MSP as well as for compensation for the farmers who died during the protest.According to media reports, India's Ministry of Agriculture is said to have finalised this new Bill after holding talks with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Since November last year, farmers - mainly from the states of Punjab, western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana - have been protesting at three border points of Delhi against the controversial farm laws.

