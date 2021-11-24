Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/hezbollah-condemns-australias-decision-to-designate-movement-as-terrorist-1090999513.html
Hezbollah Condemns Australia's Decision to Designate Movement as Terrorist
Hezbollah Condemns Australia's Decision to Designate Movement as Terrorist
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah condemned on Wednesday Australia's decision to declare it a terrorist organization. 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
hezbollah
australia
terrorist organization
terror designation
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090022641_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0fa746522ac5da6247f1679e79c1c9c7.jpg
Earlier in the day, Australia announced that it had included the entirety of Hezbollah, and not just its military wing, on the list of terrorist organizations. The move will allow Canberra to open criminal cases against members of the movement or those funding it on Australian soil.Hezbollah has criticized the decision as "a humiliating submission to American and Zionist diktats," the Al-Mayadeen broadcaster quoted it as saying. Hezbollah also noted that the designation will not affect the morale of its members nor the activities of the organization, as cited in the report.Hezbollah is an Iran-backed Lebanese Shia political party with a militant wing founded in the 1980s. It is considered a terrorist organization by Israel and a number of Western countries, including the United States.
australia
hezbollah, australia, terrorist organization, terror designation

Hezbollah Condemns Australia's Decision to Designate Movement as Terrorist

21:16 GMT 24.11.2021
In this May 31, 2019 file photo, Hezbollah fighters march at a rally to mark Jerusalem day or Al-Quds day, in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah revealed that his militant group has 100,000 trained fighters.
 In this May 31, 2019 file photo, Hezbollah fighters march at a rally to mark Jerusalem day or Al-Quds day, in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah revealed that his militant group has 100,000 trained fighters. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah condemned on Wednesday Australia's decision to declare it a terrorist organization.
Earlier in the day, Australia announced that it had included the entirety of Hezbollah, and not just its military wing, on the list of terrorist organizations. The move will allow Canberra to open criminal cases against members of the movement or those funding it on Australian soil.
Hezbollah has criticized the decision as "a humiliating submission to American and Zionist diktats," the Al-Mayadeen broadcaster quoted it as saying. Hezbollah also noted that the designation will not affect the morale of its members nor the activities of the organization, as cited in the report.
Hezbollah fighters raise their group flags, as they salut the coffin of their comrade Mohammed Tahhan who was shot dead on Friday by Israeli forces along the Lebanon-Israel border, during his funeral procession, in the southern village of Adloun, Lebanon, Saturday, May 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
Australia Designates Entirety of Hezbollah Group as 'Terrorist Organisation'
04:35 GMT
Hezbollah is an Iran-backed Lebanese Shia political party with a militant wing founded in the 1980s. It is considered a terrorist organization by Israel and a number of Western countries, including the United States.
