Gazprom Says Not Received Moldova’s Gas Payment, 48-Hour Deadline Expires on Wednesday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The current payment for gas from Moldova has not yet been received, while the payment deadline after the notification made by Gazprom... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

"The current payment for gas from Moldova has not been received. The 48-hour period after the notification about the termination of supplies due to non-payment expires today," Kupriyanov said.On Monday, the spokesman said that Gazprom would stop gas supplies to Moldova in 48 hours if the country does not clear the payment due on November 22 for current supplies.Last month, Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure Andrei Spinu negotiated a recent gas supply deal with Gazprom. Mr Kupriyanov said back then that the sides had agreed that Gazprom would continue supplying gas to Moldova if the country pays its debt in full and signs a new contract starting from 1 November. According to Gazprom, Moldova's debt for supplied gas at the time stood at $433 million ($709 million with overdue payments).

