https://sputniknews.com/20211124/dreams-of-durham-1090998480.html

Dreams of Durham

Dreams of Durham

Special counsel John Durham is the Washington attorney tapped to look into the origins of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's probe into possible ties... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-24T20:05+0000

2021-11-24T20:05+0000

2021-11-24T20:01+0000

fox news

donald trump

hannity

cartoons

ted rall

sean hannity

christopher steele

steele dossier

john durham

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090998139_0:213:1201:888_1920x0_80_0_0_248baa4361d2389739693da2d883cc36.jpg

The former US president appeared to get ahead of himself and a special counsel investigation during his Tuesday night appearance on Fox News' 'Hannity.' "The Durham report ... you know—it's come out," Trump falsely proclaimed to host Sean Hannity. "It could have been a little earlier but it's unbelievably completed. I would imagine."The special counsel's investigation is still underway, and no such report has been released. "It's not even out yet, though," replied Hannity. As the two continued to talk over each other, Trump mentioned that the "foundations" of the report are being built. Hannity then asserted that the controversial Steele dossier, compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, had been "debunked."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

fox news, donald trump, hannity, cartoons, ted rall, sean hannity, christopher steele, steele dossier, john durham