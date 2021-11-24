Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/dreams-of-durham-1090998480.html
Dreams of Durham
Dreams of Durham
Special counsel John Durham is the Washington attorney tapped to look into the origins of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's probe into possible ties... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-24T20:05+0000
2021-11-24T20:01+0000
fox news
donald trump
hannity
cartoons
ted rall
sean hannity
christopher steele
steele dossier
john durham
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090998139_0:213:1201:888_1920x0_80_0_0_248baa4361d2389739693da2d883cc36.jpg
The former US president appeared to get ahead of himself and a special counsel investigation during his Tuesday night appearance on Fox News' 'Hannity.' "The Durham report ... you know—it's come out," Trump falsely proclaimed to host Sean Hannity. "It could have been a little earlier but it's unbelievably completed. I would imagine."The special counsel's investigation is still underway, and no such report has been released. "It's not even out yet, though," replied Hannity. As the two continued to talk over each other, Trump mentioned that the "foundations" of the report are being built. Hannity then asserted that the controversial Steele dossier, compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, had been "debunked."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090998139_0:0:1191:893_1920x0_80_0_0_bcff207217b8d6de4778ef3f2d7fe911.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fox news, donald trump, hannity, cartoons, ted rall, sean hannity, christopher steele, steele dossier, john durham

Dreams of Durham

20:05 GMT 24.11.2021
© Sputnik / Ted RallFox host Sean Hannity corrected former Donald Trump on air when Trump said John Durham’s FBI report about the now-debunked “Russiagate” is out. "It's not even out yet, though."
Fox host Sean Hannity corrected former Donald Trump on air when Trump said John Durham’s FBI report about the now-debunked “Russiagate” is out. It's not even out yet, though. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Subscribe
Special counsel John Durham is the Washington attorney tapped to look into the origins of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's probe into possible ties between the Russian government and the 2016 campaign of Donald Trump. Trump and his allies claim that the FBI probe was politically motivated and relied heavily on the notorious 'Steele dossier'.
The former US president appeared to get ahead of himself and a special counsel investigation during his Tuesday night appearance on Fox News' 'Hannity.'
"The Durham report ... you know—it's come out," Trump falsely proclaimed to host Sean Hannity. "It could have been a little earlier but it's unbelievably completed. I would imagine."
The special counsel's investigation is still underway, and no such report has been released.
"It's not even out yet, though," replied Hannity.
As the two continued to talk over each other, Trump mentioned that the "foundations" of the report are being built. Hannity then asserted that the controversial Steele dossier, compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, had been "debunked."
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:05 GMTDreams of Durham
18:58 GMT'World's First Tractor Beam' Could Help Save Earth From Gaining 'Saturn Rings' Made of Space Junk
18:47 GMTMillennia-Old Pits Surrounding Ancient Site Near Stonehenge Dug by Humans – Media
18:42 GMTAll Three Defendents in Ahmaud Arbery Case Found Guilty of Murder
18:41 GMTLegendary Swedish Band ABBA Secures First-Ever Grammy Nomination After Comeback
18:12 GMTA Look at Future German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and His Stance on COVID, Russia, Foreign Policy
17:52 GMTIndian Parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir Receives Death Threats From 'ISIS (Daesh) Kashmir'
17:52 GMTBelarus Accuses Polish Military of Shooting at Migrants to Prevent Border Crossing
17:25 GMTTop US General Says Iran ‘Very Close’ to Being Able to Build Nuclear Weapon
17:19 GMTUS Air Force to Award $410Mln in Contracts in 2022 to Prepare Base for B-21 Bomber
17:07 GMTFrench FM Slams AUKUS Pact, Says Transferring Military Nuclear Tech Outside P-5 A ‘Trend of Concern’
16:49 GMTNewly-Elected Swedish PM Andersson Resigns on First Day
16:43 GMT'I Showed Him What a Successful Acting Career Looks Like': WATCH Priyanka Chopra Roast Nick Jonas
16:21 GMTIndian Government Approves Proposal to Overturn Contentious Farm Laws
16:03 GMTSystem for Monitoring Water Reserves in Iranian Dams Reportedly Hit by Cyberattack
16:00 GMTUS Blacklists 27 Entities Including 12 in China Over National Security Concerns
15:41 GMTAnti-Corruption Bureau Finds 'Cash Pipelines' at Indian Engineer's Residence - Video
15:41 GMTLondon High Court Finds Claims in 'Putin Book' About Roman Abramovich Defamatory
15:36 GMTBiden Nominates Shalanda Young as White House Budget Office Director
15:29 GMTNew Trump Tower Bar Offers $45 Presidential Cocktail With Side of Diet Coke, Beef Sliders