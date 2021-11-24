Dreams of Durham

The former US president appeared to get ahead of himself and a special counsel investigation during his Tuesday night appearance on Fox News' 'Hannity.' "The Durham report ... you know—it's come out," Trump falsely proclaimed to host Sean Hannity. "It could have been a little earlier but it's unbelievably completed. I would imagine."The special counsel's investigation is still underway, and no such report has been released. "It's not even out yet, though," replied Hannity. As the two continued to talk over each other, Trump mentioned that the "foundations" of the report are being built. Hannity then asserted that the controversial Steele dossier, compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, had been "debunked."
Special counsel John Durham is the Washington attorney tapped to look into the origins of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's probe into possible ties between the Russian government and the 2016 campaign of Donald Trump. Trump and his allies claim that the FBI probe was politically motivated and relied heavily on the notorious 'Steele dossier'.
The former US president appeared to get ahead of himself and a special counsel investigation during his Tuesday night appearance on Fox News' 'Hannity.'
"The Durham report ... you know—it's come out," Trump falsely proclaimed to host Sean Hannity. "It could have been a little earlier but it's unbelievably completed. I would imagine."
The special counsel's investigation is still underway, and no such report has been released.
Trump: The Durham report, it’s come out… It’s unbelievably completed Hannity: It’s not even out yet though pic.twitter.com/Tp8PPNDaEp
As the two continued to talk over each other, Trump mentioned that the "foundations" of the report are being built. Hannity then asserted that the controversial Steele dossier, compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, had been "debunked."