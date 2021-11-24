https://sputniknews.com/20211124/david-cameron-lobbied-lloyds-director-on-behalf-of-controversial-greensill-capital-deal-1090990055.html

David Cameron Lobbied LLoyds Director on Behalf of Controversial Greensill Capital Deal

David Cameron Lobbied LLoyds Director on Behalf of Controversial Greensill Capital Deal

Cameron asked Lloyds to reverse the bank’s decision to withdraw support from Greensill Capital. In January 2021, he appealed to James Lupton, independent director and chair of Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc, to keep funding Greensill’s supply chain financing of NHS pharmacies.Lord Lupton served as Conservative treasurer from 2013 to 2016 and donated more than £3 million to the Tories. Following Cameron’s appeal, Lloyd Banking Group reversed its decision to withdraw support from Greensill Capital.Greensill, which paid the former UK PM millions of pounds as an adviser, filed for insolvency protection on 8 March 2021.Cameron’s actions landed him in trouble for lobbying government officials, including Chancellor Rishi Sunak, on behalf of Greensill.In April, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered an inquiry into the collapse of Greensill and Cameron’s lobbying efforts.

