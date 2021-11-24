Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/cia-chief-warns-russia-of-consequences-if-involved-in-havana-syndrome---reports-1091000319.html
CIA Chief Warns Russia of Consequences if Involved in ‘Havana Syndrome’ - Reports
CIA Chief Warns Russia of Consequences if Involved in ‘Havana Syndrome’ - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns warned Russia about the consequences if the country is linked to presumed... 24.11.2021
Burns delivered the message during his recent visit to Moscow, where he discussed the issue with senior officials from Russia’s intelligence agencies, the report said on Wednesday.The CIA director warned the Russian officials that causing harm to US diplomatic personnel and their family members would go beyond the bounds of normal behavior, the report said.The warning does not mean that Washington accuses Moscow of those malign activities, but the fact Burns delivered such a message shows the CIA has concerns about the Kremlin’s possible involvement, the report added.Moscow has repeatedly refuted allegations of any involvement in the presumed acoustic attack incidents.US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana Syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The diplomats said they experienced piercing sounds that have caused longer-term health effects. US diplomats in Russia, Tajikistan, Austria and in several African countries have also reported experiencing Havana Syndrome symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.The US government initially blamed Russia for the alleged acoustic attacks, but Moscow dismissed the allegations as groundless and absurd. In July, Burns said Russia may be responsible for the incidents but added the US government lacks proof to make a final determination.
21:49 GMT 24.11.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns warned Russia about the consequences if the country is linked to presumed acoustic attacks that are been referred to as the "Havana Syndrome," the Washington Post reported citing US officials familiar with the matter.
Burns delivered the message during his recent visit to Moscow, where he discussed the issue with senior officials from Russia’s intelligence agencies, the report said on Wednesday.
The CIA director warned the Russian officials that causing harm to US diplomatic personnel and their family members would go beyond the bounds of normal behavior, the report said.
The warning does not mean that Washington accuses Moscow of those malign activities, but the fact Burns delivered such a message shows the CIA has concerns about the Kremlin’s possible involvement, the report added.
Moscow has repeatedly refuted allegations of any involvement in the presumed acoustic attack incidents.
US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana Syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The diplomats said they experienced piercing sounds that have caused longer-term health effects. US diplomats in Russia, Tajikistan, Austria and in several African countries have also reported experiencing Havana Syndrome symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.
The US government initially blamed Russia for the alleged acoustic attacks, but Moscow dismissed the allegations as groundless and absurd. In July, Burns said Russia may be responsible for the incidents but added the US government lacks proof to make a final determination.
