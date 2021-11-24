https://sputniknews.com/20211124/cell-block-super-8-1090973207.html

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager acquitted of wrongdoing in the shooting deaths of two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, told Fox News' Tucker Carlson that he... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

During a pre-recorded interview, Rittenhouse, 18, made it clear that he was not accustomed to living conditions at the Kenosha County Jail, which he likened to a "one-star hotel" like a "Super 8."Rittenhouse claimed that he went weeks without a shower, as there was no water in the facility between October 31, 2020, and November 20, 2020. "And when I showered, I showered for like, I took like a three-hour shower," he recounted. "I had like blood. My skin was bleeding because my skin was coming off of my body is just the nastiest thing ever."

