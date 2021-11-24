Cell Block Super 8

During a pre-recorded interview, Rittenhouse, 18, made it clear that he was not accustomed to living conditions at the Kenosha County Jail, which he likened to a "one-star hotel" like a "Super 8."Rittenhouse claimed that he went weeks without a shower, as there was no water in the facility between October 31, 2020, and November 20, 2020. "And when I showered, I showered for like, I took like a three-hour shower," he recounted. "I had like blood. My skin was bleeding because my skin was coming off of my body is just the nastiest thing ever."
Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager acquitted of wrongdoing in the shooting deaths of two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, told Fox News' Tucker Carlson that he intends to move on from the highly-politicized moment. He also expressed plans to hold a few people and media entities accountable. "I have really good lawyers," he assured Carlson.
Rittenhouse on his time in jail: "I didn't have running water. October 31st to November 20th I did not take a shower. I felt sick, I lost weight, my health was degrading. If I was in there for a month longer I probably would've been in a hospital." pic.twitter.com/E5szgrx2RC
